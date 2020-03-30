Norwegian Cruise Line stock plummets as industry left out of $2trn bailout

Cruise lines have been among the most battered industries by the recent coronavirus outbreak as 32 cruise ships have so far been quarantined in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Major players such as Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, and Carnival are trading at nearly 25% of their pre-coronavirus values even though investors hoped that the most recent bailout approved by the US congress would help these companies get through the crisis. However, the fact that most of them are based overseas, although all are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, excludes them from benefiting from this lifeline.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) has been perhaps the most widely affected by both the outbreak and various other related incidents, as the stock has so far lost more than 80% of its pre-crash value, trading at $10.40 after hitting a $60 peak back on January 17.

Along with the devastating consequences of canceled reservations, which have so far extended to the entire month of April, the company has also been accused of pressuring its sales team to underplay the importance of the virus during conversations with customers, to avoid further cancellations.

Norwegian’s shares jumped during March 25’s session, touching the $17 mark, but they slide back down to $10 once the media unveiled the possibility that cruise lines were going to be left out of the $2trn aid package.

Norwegian operates 29 vessels, traveling to more than 490 destinations around the world and receiving nearly 2.7 million guests every year.

On February 20, the company reported $6.5bn in revenues along with $5.09 in earnings per share as a result of its full-year 2019 operations, showing both positive growth and exceeding their own earnings per share targets for the year.

However, the company during its earnings call reported: “Prior to COVID-19, the company was on a solid trajectory to achieve its full speed ahead 2020 targets established at its May 2018 investor day. Given the known and quantifiable direct impact of COVID-19 to-date of approximately $0.75, the company does not anticipate achieving these targets by year-end”.

Looking more closely at the group’s financials, Norwegian had $253m in cash along with $875m available on certain revolving credit facilities, while they anticipate $1.4bn in capital spending for 2020, along with $2bn in contractual obligations due this year.

It is unclear if the company will be able to cope with these commitments without the assistance of a bailout such as the $2trn aid proposed by the US government, even though a spokesman to Carnival Cruise Lines, a rival of Norwegian, said: “We did not ask nor expect a cash bailout from the US government”.

Norwegian has not issued any comment on a bailout, and may hope for another way out of the situation. US President Donald Trump expressed his inclination to help the industry during last Thursday’s coronavirus press conference. He said: “We’re going to work very hard on the cruise line business and we’re going to figure something out”.

Meanwhile, Norwegian’s shares are down 10% so far on today’s early trading while most major indexes such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones are almost 2% up.