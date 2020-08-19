Covid testing biotech Sorrento stock tumbles 11% after CFO ousted

Shares at Covid-19 testing firm Sorrento Therapeutics plunged more than 11% on Wednesday after it emerged the biotech had fired its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

San Diego-based Sorrento said Jiong Shao’s employment with the firm had been “terminated in its entirety, effective immediately”, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

The biotech did not say why finance boss Jiong had left the firm, but said he had been replaced by Najjam Asghar, who had been chief accounting officer since joining the company last June.

Sorrento stock is down 11.4% at $10.88 in pre-market stock trading on Wednesday, but the stock has rocketed 267% this year to close Tuesday’s regular session at $12.28 on the Nasdaq.

Sorrento’s stock relative strength index (RSI) score is 55.01 over a 14-day average, which suggests the company is trading in technically neutral territory. RSI scores range from 0 to 100, where the stock is considered overbought when the index is above 70 and oversold when below 30.

Sorrento stock under pressure

Last month Sorrento Therapeutics bought a saliva-based coronavirus test developed by researchers at Columbia University that aims to provide an easy-to-read result in less than 30 minutes without having to use a laboratory.

The biotech said the test could be used in a wide variety of settings, such as airports and sporting events, as well as for at-home testing.

Sorrento, led by chief executive Hennery Ji, is seeking urgent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval to roll out the test.

However, last Wednesday Sorrento said it was forced to take legal action because it had “uncovered fraudulent attempts to manipulate the company’s stock”.

Analysts Hindenburg Research published a note earlier this month saying that Sorrento had only paid $5m plus royalties for the saliva test.

The note also quoted an unnamed senior official at Columbia who said: “It’s a complete joke. Columbia wasn’t under the assumption they were getting involved in a stock pump-and-dump.”

The source added: “We have people from Goldman on the Board of Trustees who work with us . . . Why would we sell something for $5 million and royalties that has market potential? And is because it doesn’t have market potential – everyone internally knows that.

“There is nothing novel and the commercialization requirements will take time.”

Rival tests win FDA approval

Sorrento said its legal counsel had sent a “cease and desist” letter to Hindenburg Research. The biotech pledged to “collaborate with law enforcement and regulators to ensure that any criminal activity is investigated and rectified”.

Also, on Saturday the FDA granted emergency use authorization for a saliva test to detect Covid-19 to the Yale School of Public Health, after a trial on National Basketball Association players and staff.

Yale’s SalivaDirect is the fifth saliva test approved by the FDA for the disease, which also saw NBA players contribute $500,000 for the research that led to the test.

The Yale’s test could reduce the potential market opportunity for Sorrento’s product, but SalivaDirect does need to be completed in a laboratory, which could make it less attractive than Sorrento’s method in certain settings.

