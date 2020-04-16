LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom

Abbott Labs plans to ship 20 million virus tests by June, stock rises

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: April 16, 2020

Abbott Laboratories said it has launched its third coronavirus test, a blood test that can determine whether or not a person has been infected by the disease.

The Illinois-based pharmaceutical firm said the check helps identify disease-fighting antibodies in people who have been infected but may have just had mild symptoms or none at all.

The company is on track to ship four million tests this month of its new antibody tests, and plans to ramp this up to 20 million shipments per month in June.

Abbott chief executive Robert Ford said: “It’s clear that the demand for testing is big, it’s not going to go away.”

Abbott shares lifted more than 5% on Thursday afternoon trading after the business reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations. The firm has gained 10% this year, while the S&P500 has fallen 13.5% in 2020.

The company’s net earnings fell to $564m, or 31 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $672m, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenues lifted 2.5% in the quarter at $7.7bn.

Abbott’s recent introduction of three diagnostic tests for coronavirus has fueled investors’ interest in the company. However, it suspended its full-year guidance, citing uncertainty surrounding the health emergency, which has infected more than two million people worldwide and killed at least 139,419 as of Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

abbott stock chart

 

Founded in 1888, Abbott Laboratories produces consumer health and nutrition brands including Pedialyte, Similac, Ensure, and Glucerna. It also manufacturers medical devices and diagnostic equipment, including the Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test (pictured), which obtained FDA emergency use approval.

US President Donald Trump has cheered the introduction of this device, calling it potential game-changer in the global fight against the virus.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Alejandro Arrieche

    Last Updated: April 16, 2020

    Alejandro Arrieche

    Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com