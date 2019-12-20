United States Congress Introduces New Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill

A new bill called the “Crypto-Currency Act of 2020” has been proposed at the United States Congress recently. According to an article from Forbes, the idea is to introduce federal organizations to the different kinds of cryptocurrency and blockchain startups and vice versa.

In fact, if this bill were to pass, the federal government would have to share all of the different regulations, certificates, and more that are required for anyone to participate in trading in the cryptocurrency market.

For starters, the bill introduces the idea of a “Federal Digital Asset Regulator,” which would have a position at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) – all agencies that have or have had a say in cryptocurrency and blockchain regulation.

From there, the group will divide cryptocurrencies into three different “classes,” consisting of crypto-currencies, crypto-commodities, and crypto-securities. The bill also defines cryptocurrencies in a way, which reads as:

“Crypto-currency is defined as representations of United States currency or synthetic derivatives resting on a blockchain or decentralized cryptographic ledger. The types that are included in this definition are: (1) such representations or synthetic derivatives that are reserve-backed digital assets that are fully collateralized in a correspondent banking account, such as stablecoins. (2) synthetic derivatives that are determined by decentralized oracles or smart contracts; and collateralized by crypto-commodities, other crypto-currencies, or crypto-securities.”

While the industry is still waiting on clearer regulations for the mainstream public to take more of an interest, it appears that this bill is exactly what would push that sort of mantra. However, we’ll have to see if that’s really what’s holding people back, or if there are other factors at play preventing citizens from getting involved. The entire bill can be read here.