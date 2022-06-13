Why the Worst Might Not be Over Yet for Affirm Stock

Growth stocks are having a terrible run in 2022 and BNPL (buy now pay later) company Affirm (NYSE: AFRM) has lost almost 80% of its market cap in the year. The stock is trading sharply lower in US pre-markets today also as the broader market continues to see a sell-off amid rising inflation.

The May inflation reading came in at 8.6% which is a new pandemic high and was worse than expected. Rising inflation is leading to a sell-off in growth names as the markets now expect the US Federal Reserve to be a lot more hawkish in its approach. What’s the forecast for Affirm stock amid the sell-off and is the worst over for the BNPL company?

Affirm delivered strong listing gains

Affirm was originally planning a listing in 2020 which was a splendid year for the US IPO market. However, the bumper listings from DoorDash and Airbnb prompted Affirm and Roblox to delay the listing and increase the pricing. Affirm eventually priced the IPO at $49 per share which was higher than its expected range. The stock nonetheless soared 90% on its debut as the markets were willing to pay almost any valuation for growth stocks.

The stock went on to hit an all-time high of $176.65 but subsequentially tumbled to an all-time low of $13.64. While Affirm stock has recovered from its all-time lows, it is still significantly below its IPO price as well as its all-time highs.

Why has AFRM stock been falling?

To begin with, rising interest rates are negative for growth companies whose earnings are skewed towards the future. Also, the sell-off has been terrible in loss-making names like Affirm. The fintech sector has particularly looked weak and even giants like PayPal have crashed.

Company-specific factors are also to blame for the crash in AFRM stock. The company missed both the topline as well as bottomline estimates in the fiscal second quarter of 2022 and also lowered the guidance. The contribution from Affirm’s partnership with Amazon was also quite subdued. AFRM stock had soared on announcing a partnership with Amazon as markets expected the deal to be a game-changer.

Apple enters the BNPL market

Finally, the competition has increased in the BNPL space. PayPal has entered the markets and last year even Block entered the BNPL market with the acquisition of Afterpay. Now, Apple, whose CEO Tim Cook sees financial services as a key long-term driver has also announced a foray into the BNPL market. Some believe that Apple is going to target the BNPL market is a big way and even push for a bank charter.

However, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani does not believes that Apple might push for a bank charter. He said, “Apple undoubtedly has the balance sheet power to pursue a bank charter, but we think they will continue to walk right up to the line without ever actually crossing into the territory that would require a charter.”

Affirm is not too perturbed about rising competition

Meanwhile, Affirm does not sound too perturbed about the rising competition and believes that its offering is quite wide. It also points to the underpenetrated BNPL market in the US and sees the entry of new players as a sign that the industry holds promise. Notably, a few quarters back Netflix also talked on similar lines. Now, it has finally admitted to competitive pressures after losing subscribers in the first quarter of 2022.

Affirm stock forecast

Wall Street analysts have lowered Affirm’s target price over the last year. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, eight have rated it as a buy while six have a hold rating. The remaining three analysts have a sell rating on the stock. Its median target price of $35 is a 71% premium while the highest target price of $280 implies an upside of almost 300%. However, the street low target price of $15 is a discount of over 26% from these price levels.

Analysts on AFRM stock

Last week, Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini initiated coverage on Affirm with an underperform rating and a $15 target price. He said, “We’re concerned about Affirm’s path to GAAP profitability, increasing competition in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) space, industry forecasts calling for slowing e-commerce sales (which drive Affirm’s gross merchandise volume, or GMV), and its ability to cover its cost of capital as funding costs increase.”

He also said that if the US economy enters into a recession, it would have a negative impact on both consumer demand and credit metrics. Many economists indeed believe that the US is headed for a recession over the next year as the Fed raises rates to tame multi-decade high inflation. While Affirm believes otherwise, Chiaverini said that rising competition is a threat to the company.

Should you buy AFRM stock?

Loss-making growth names have been out of favor with markets and the sentiments are not expected to turn around anytime soon. The rising cost of capital, recession fears, slowing growth, and rising competition could continue to impact Affirm stock in the medium to long term.

US tech stocks have been among the best-performing asset class over the last several years and delivered positive returns in 12 of the last 14 years. The sector has come under pressure in 2022 amid the rate hikes and economic uncertainty. However, some of the mature and profitable tech stocks like Alphabet and Meta Platforms look like good buys at these prices. You can buy tech stocks through any of the best online stockbrokers.