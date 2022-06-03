Apple stock is now in a bear market territory after having fallen just above 20% from its 52-week highs. It was the second-best performing FAANG stock of 2021 after leading the coveted pack for the previous two years.

Even in 2022, while FAANG stocks like Meta Platforms and Netflix have looked weak, and the latter is the top S&P 500 loser, Alphabet and Apple have been relative outperformers. Meanwhile, US stock markets have been quite volatile amid the uncertain economic environment and the Russia-Ukraine war. What risks do Apple investors face in 2022 amid volatile stock markets?

Apple posted better than expected earnings

Apple reported revenues of $97.28 billion in the fiscal second quarter of 2022 which ended on March 26. The company’s revenues increased 8.6% YoY and were higher than the $93.89 billion that analysts were expecting. As has been the case for the last many quarters, the services revenues grew much faster than the product revenues. In the March quarter, Apple’s services revenues increased 17% to $19.8 billion. It was another record quarter for the services business.

Meanwhile, the company said that it lost $6 billion in potential revenues in the quarter due to supply chain issues, which is among the major risks that the iPhone-maker faces.

Supply chain issues

Apple is among the many US companies which are facing supply chain issues. As the company relies on suppliers in Asia, especially China for its components, it has been hit by global supply chain issues. The recent lockdowns in China have not helped matters either as the global supply chain crisis looks far from over.

China’s slowdown is a risk for Apple

The Chinese economy is slowing down and its retail sales growth is now down structurally in line with a slowing economy. Specifically, the retail sales fell 11.1% in April which was far worse than the 6.1% that analysts were expecting. While retail sales in the world’s most populous country might eventually recover as the lockdowns ease, the days of strong double-digit growth now seem history.

China is among the biggest markets for Apple and a slowdown there does not bode well for the company.

US-China tensions are a risk for Apple

Rising US-China tensions are another risk for Apple. The company has been looking at ways to diversify its supplier base and has been moving some production to other countries like India. However, still China continues to be a dominant supplier as well as a major market. The company has faced boycott calls in the past also in China even as its CEO Tim Cook said that the impact was minimal. However, given the expected decoupling of the world’s two biggest economies, rising US-China tensions are one risk that Apple investors need to watch out for.

Product risk

Apple also faces product risk. The company is facing its WWDC (worldwide development conference) next week. Expectations are always high from Apple and if the products don’t keep up to the expectations, it could lead to a sell-off in the stock. The latest Apple iPhone 13 for instance failed to enthuse many analysts. Markets are also awaiting the company’s AR/VR sets, which can help the company increase its target market if successful.

A slowdown in the US

There are ample signs of a slowdown in consumer spending in the US amid rising inflation. As consumers lower their discretionary expenses, companies like Apple could face a slowdown in growth. Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty also shares the same concern and said in a client note that “While we are bullish on the longer-term App Store and Services outlook, a deceleration in App Store growth (and monetization) could be a near-term headwind to results.”

She, however, added that Apple is better positioned than its peers and said “With the health of the consumer and the potential shifting nature of consumer spending patterns a key debate entering the summer months, an acceleration in App Store growth could help to dispel the bear concern of a more permanent App Store slowdown.”

Rising rates are denting valuations

Like tech peers, Apple has seen a compression of its valuation multiples amid the rising interest rates. Rising rates have led to a de-rating of several growth names. While Apple is not as impacted as the loss-making growth companies, the company’s valuation multiples have nonetheless felt the impact of rising rates.

Electric vehicle plans

Apple also risks being late to the electric vehicle party as both legacy automakers, as well as pure-play electric vehicle companies, ramp up their production. The TAM for the mobility industry is much higher than Apple’s current target market but the company’s largely secretive EV plans have failed to move much, partially because of its inability to find a production partner.

However, Huberty is not too perturbed and said “We can provide a number of examples from the last 20 years that show while Apple may not always be first to market, its innovation engine, differentiation via vertical integration, and manufacturing/operational excellence have allowed it to leapfrog first movers.”

Apple reaches a death cross

From a technical standpoint also, Apple stock is looking weak and has hit a death cross as its 200-day SMA (simple moving average) crossed below its 50-day SMA. A death cross is a bearish technical indicator and traders see it as a signal to sell stocks.

Apple might go for acquisitions

There has been a sell-off in several growth stocks that could be a good fit for Apple. The company might look at acquisitions which can be a short-term risk as markets might perceive the acquisition to be pricey. In the most recent earnings call, Cook had said, “We’re always looking, and we’ll — we continue to look. And — but we would only acquire something that were strategic. We acquire a lot of smaller companies today, and we’ll continue to do that for IP and for great talent. And — but we don’t discount doing something larger either if the opportunity presents itself.”

Regulatory risks

Like other Big Tech companies, Apple is also facing regulatory risks both in the US as well as abroad. Lawmakers globally are looking at ways to increase their tax base and are considering a digital tax that would impact companies like Apple. Also, Apple is facing acquisitions of monopoly over its App store policies.

All said, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett continues to remain bullish on Apple and invested more money in the stock after a gap of over three years. Despite all the risks, Apple stock looks among the best-placed amidst the current macroeconomic uncertainty.

