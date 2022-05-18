Wall Street Remains Bullish on Rivian Even as Ford Offloaded Shares

Rivian stock has been in freefall in 2022. While it has recovered smartly from its all-time lows, it is down sharply in the year and is underperforming markets as well as EV (electric vehicle) peers by a wide margin.

Rivian was the biggest IPO of 2021 and overall, the largest since Facebook’s 2014 debut. The company, which is backed by Amazon and Ford, priced the IPO at $78 per share, which was above the initial range. The company’s valuation had baffled investors as it was asking for a market cap of $77 billion. The company’s market cap is now around $25 billion. What’s the forecast for the stock after the sell-off and should you consider buying the dip?

Ford had sold Rivian shares

Ford has sold 15 million Rivian shares after the lockup period expired earlier this month. Notably, at its earnings call held last month, Ford had said that it wouldn’t answer any questions related to its Rivian investment. Ford later said in an emailed response to Barron’s that it sold shares to monetize the gains. Amazon, the largest investor in the company, hasn’t said anything about whether it intends to sell the shares.

Rivian earnings

Rivian reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. It generated revenues of $95 million which were below the $130.5 million that analysts were expecting. The company posted a net loss of $1.59 billion and ended the quarter with total cash of $17 billion. It would use the cash for ramping up production and building the second factory in Georgia for which it is also getting an incentive package of $1.5 billion.

Rivian has produced around 5,000 vehicles in total since it began production last year. The company has lost almost a quarter of its production since the end of March due to supply chain issues. It however maintained the 2022 production guidance of 25,000 vehicles. Rivian has a total order book of 90,000 vehicles and has added 10,000 vehicles to the waitlist since it announced a price hike. The company has also changed the way customers pre-order and now they would be able to choose the configuration near the production date.

The price hike was not communicated well

Rivian had announced a price hike earlier this year amid spiraling inflation. Most other automakers have been passing on higher costs to buyers and Tesla has raised car prices multiple times since the beginning of 2021. However, Rivian also increased the car prices for buyers who had already made the reservation. This led to a lot of backlashes against the company and eventually it had to reverse the price hike for buyers who had already made the reservation.

Rivian long term forecast

Rivian is targeting a total annual production capacity of around 600,000 cars between its Normal and Georgia plants. It has an aim to capture 10% of the global automotive market share which might seem a tall task considering the massive competition. The company is currently producing the R1T pickup, R1S SUV, and the EDV (electric delivery van) for which Amazon has placed an order of 100,000 vehicles. At the upcoming factory in Georgia, Rivian would produce the affordable R2.

Like Tesla, Rivian is also integrating the business vertically. It is also expanding its service network and said that as of 9 May, it had 19 physical service stations which are complemented by a fleet of mobile service stations. Legacy automakers have an edge over startup EV companies when it comes to post-sales service given their sprawling physical footprint of service stations.

Cash burn

In 2022, Rivian expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.75 billion and spend $2.6 billion on capex. During the earnings call, Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley asked the company if it has changed its strategy amid the current macro environment where investors have been wary of investing in cash-burning businesses. Responding to the question, the company’s CEO RJ Scaringe pointed to the $17 billion cash and 150,000 current installed capacity. He added, that they position “us well to now harvest and use that to leverage or create a significant amount of growth while we focus investment and focus our dollars on development and preparation for launch of R2.”

Analysts continue to remain bullish

Morgan Stanley lowered its target price on Rivian stock from $85 to $60 while maintaining its overweight rating. The brokerage however pointed to the supply chain issues that the EV startup is facing. It said, “The November IPO saw RIVN spending plans meant for 1 to 2mm units of volume by end of decade. Fast forward 6 months and the company struggles to find parts to run even 1 full shift. The stock is trading at ~1x 2030 EV/EBITDA (vs. Tesla at 8x) leaving a favorable risk/reward skew keeping us OW.”

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner is also bullish on the stock as the company has been efficiently deploying the capital. He said, “Rivian indeed presented its modified strategy to optimize its product roadmap, associated operating expenses, and capex spending, to ensure a path to the R2 launch in Georgia with its $17bn cash on hand, without the need for additional capital.”

Rivian stock forecast

Of the 17 analysts covering Rivian stock, 10 have a buy rating while seven have a hold rating. It has a median target price of $51.50 which is an almost 88% premium. The street high target price of $108 implies over 290% upside while the street low target price of $24 is a discount of 12.5%.

Should you buy Rivian stock?

RIVN would face the proverbial moment of truth as it scales up deliveries and sets up new plants. While it is customary to compare every startup EV company with Tesla, the Elon Musk-run company has managed to prove its mettle against all odds. Not all EV companies might be able to repeat the magic as is quite evident over the last year. However, the backing from Amazon and Ford and an attractive product proposition make Rivian a worthy competitor.

You can invest in Rivian stock through any of the reputed online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.