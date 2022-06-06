US Tech Stocks in Focus ahead of the May Inflation Data

This week, the US inflation data for May is set to be released. The data would be in focus amid growing concerns over inflation and the rapid pace of the Fed’s rate hike. Investors in US tech stocks would especially be watching the data as rising rates are especially negative for high-growth tech stocks.

US inflation rose at an annualized pace of 8.5% in March which is the highest level in decades. Inflation was rising before the month also and rose for seven consecutive months before falling to 8.3% in April.

US inflation projections

Analysts polled by Reuters believe that US inflation rose 0.7% on a monthly basis in May. Notably, the nonfarm payroll data showed that the US economy added 390,000 jobs in May which was higher than the 328,000 that analysts were expecting. While some companies have laid off employees, the overall job market continues to be tight. There have been more job openings than people looking for jobs which are leading to an unhealthy job market.

Higher-than-expected inflation reading could lead to a sell-off in tech stocks. The sector is anyways underperforming the markets in 2022 and most tech stocks are in a bear market. Notably, while the Nasdaq plunged into a bear market, the S&P 500 has managed to evade a bear market on multiple occasions in 2022. The index fell into a bear market in the Q1 2020 sell-off. The US stock markets bottomed on March 23, 2020, led by the rise in tech stocks, especially the stay-at-home companies.

Tech stocks

Since most tech stocks have a higher valuation than the broader market, they are especially at risk from rising rates. The loss-making growth names which have all of their earnings skewed towards the future have been under pressure in 2022 and things are not expected to get much better anytime soon.

Bank of America’s Savita Subramanian is among those that it’s a long winter for US tech stocks. She said, “the tailwinds in the 2010s are reversing: higher rates, historic inflation, de-globalization, and tighter policy pose risks to the last decade’s winner.”

Higher rates are hurting tech stocks

She added, “Since 2018, real rates have shown a strong inverse correlation (-95%) vs. the relative performance of Russell 1000 Growth over Value, indicating lower rates fueled Growth stocks over Value.”

Subramanian also said that the rising cost of capital has been quite painful for growth names. One sign of growth names facing troubles in raising capital has been the recent flurry of SPAC terminations. A lot of SPACs have mutually terminated their merger deals with the target companies citing adverse markets. Even in cases where the mergers have gone through, many SPAC stockholders have opted for redemptions leaving the target company short of the expected cash.

More rate hikes are coming

While the Fed is expected to raise rates multiple times in 2022 to tame inflation which it called “transitory” in 2021, markets are somewhat divided on the trajectory and pave of rate hikes. While some believe that the Fed would not go too fast, and there won’t be more 50 basis point rate hikes as seen in the previous meeting, others believe that more 50 basis point rate hikes are coming.

Also, some hawks in the Federal Reserve are calling for more 50 basis point rate hikes. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said speaking with CNBC that “I’m going to come into the September meeting, if I don’t see compelling evidence [that inflation is cooling], I could easily be at 50 basis points in that meeting as well.”

Mester added “There’s no reason we have to make the decision today. But my starting point will be do we need to do another 50 or not, have I seen compelling evidence that inflation is on the downward trajectory. Then maybe we can go 25. I’m not in that camp that we think we stop in September.”

Inflation peak

Many believe that US inflation might have peaked. However, there are others who see upside risk to inflation. Rising inflation and rate hikes are not only hitting tech stocks but other sectors of the economy as well. Retail companies, for instance, are seeing a slowdown in sales of consumer discretionary items as people spend more on groceries and other nondiscretionary items.

Dan Niles sees a recession

According to dam Niles, “from a valuation perspective, right now the trailing P/E on the S&P 500 is about 20 times. When you have CPI above 5%, the average was 12 times. Even when CPI is above 3%, the average trailing P/E was 15 times so that’s why we feel like the S&P 500 is still going to go down [another 30% to 50%].”

Notably, while the forward PE multiples have come off their highs, many analysts still see them as high considering recession fears and rising interest rates. The valuations of US tech stocks have also fallen as markets reprice them for lower growth. Meta Platforms’ NTM PE is now below the S&P 500. The valuation multiple deterioration of stay-at-home tech stocks has been even more severe.

Should you buy US tech stocks?

US tech stocks have been among the best-performing asset class over the last several years and delivered positive returns in 12 of the last 14 years. The sector has come under pressure in 2022 amid the rate hikes and economic uncertainty. However, some of the tech stocks like Alphabet and Meta Platforms look like good buys at these prices.

You can buy tech stocks through any of the best online stockbrokers. Also, if you are not well equipped to research stocks or want to avoid the hassle of identifying and investing in stocks, you can pick ETFs that invest in tech stocks. By investing in an ETF, one gets returns that are linked to the underlying index after accounting for the fees and other transaction costs. There is also a guide on how to trade in ETFs.