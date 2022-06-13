The Fed Holds the Key for Markets This Week

The US Federal Reserve is meeting this week for its policy meeting. The Fed has raised policy rates by 75 basis points this year so far as the US central bank has embarked on an aggressive tightening cycle amid multi-decade high inflation.

In hindsight, the Fed seems to have misread inflation and about a year back, it maintained that inflation was “transitory.” After US inflation fell in April after hitting a pandemic high of 8.5% in March, many said that US inflation has peaked.

US inflation hit yet another high

The “peak inflation” theory also seems to have failed after US inflation rose at an annualized pace of 8.6% in May which was higher than April’s reading of 8.3% and topped analysts’ estimates. On a seasonally adjusted basis, prices increased by 1% in May which was ahead of the 0.3% in April.

In its release, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics said, “The increase was broad-based, with the indexes for shelter, gasoline, and food being the largest contributors.” It added, “After declining in April, the energy index rose 3.9 percent over the month with the gasoline index rising 4.1 percent and the other major component indexes also increasing. The food index rose 1.2 percent in May as the food at home index increased 1.4 percent.”

Fed meeting this week

The Fed is meeting this week. The US central bank, which is data-driven, would have to take into account the red-hot inflation reading coupled with a strong US job market. The US economy added 390,000 jobs in May which was better than expected. While there are recession fears, the Fed has indicated that lowering inflation is its top priority. It raised rates by 25 basis points in March and then by 50 basis points in May. The 50-basis point rate hike was a sign that the Fed is looking to front-load the rate hikes to tame multi-decade high inflation.

Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points in June also

The consensus calls for a 50-basis point rate hike in June also. The CME FedWatch tool puts a 96.4% probability of a 50-basis point rate hike while 3.6% believe that the Fed would raise rates by 75 basis points. If Fed chair Jerome Powell indeed announces a 75-basis point rate hike, it could spook markets and we might see a sell-off.

The US stock markets anyways tumbled last week and had their worst weekly performance since January. Meanwhile, while a 75-basis point rate hike does not look likely, it is something we cannot rule out totally. Barclays economist Jonathan Millar is of the view that the Fed would surprise markets with a 75-basis points rate hike.

Jefferies’ economist Aneta Markowska also echoed similar views and said that the Fed would raise rates by 75 basis points in June. “We believe that today’s inflation data – both the CPI and UMich inflation expectations – are game changers that will force the Fed to switch to a higher gear and front-load policy tightening,” said Markowska.

Powell’s comments would be crucial

Millar believes that Fed might need to convince markets that the 75-basis point rate hike if at all he was to announce one, would not be repeated in subsequent Fed meetings. Many other economists also believe that Powell’s commentary on the trajectory of future rate hikes would be crucial.

Michael Schumacher, head of macro strategy at Wells Fargo said “I think really, the key thing is what Powell talks about in the conference and does he give anything that sounds like firm guidance for September.” He added, “If he does, he would only do it if he was going to be hawkish, and if he doesn’t, people will view it as dovish.”

Brokerages raise rate hike projections

Most brokerages have raised their rate hike projections. Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to raise rates by 50 basis points in June, July, and September. JPMorgan analysts believe that the Fed’s so-called dot plot would now call for a fed funds rate at 2.625% as compared to 1.875% at the March meeting.

Some of the hawkish Fed members like the Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester are calling for sharper rate hikes to control the spiraling inflation. Even US President Joe Biden has acknowledged that higher inflation is a “real challenge for American families.” Meanwhile, while the Biden administration has taken several steps to ease the supply chain woes which are among the factors driving higher inflation, many believe that the administration failed to act decisively against higher prices.

Fed needs to balance recession risks

While data points call for front-loading of interest rate hikes, the Fed would have also to be cognizant of the recession fears. Many analysts believe that the US economy is headed for a recession as rising inflation is hurting the economy. Rising gas prices are of particular concern. Mark Zandi, the chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, estimates that the average US household is spending $160 more per month on gas compared to last year.

Average gas prices in the US topped $5 per gallon last week, hitting a new all-time high. Most analysts believe that gas prices have room to run further and there are calls for the Biden administration to provide some sort of respite including a waiver of the Federal gas tax. In the UK, the Boris Johnson government has imposed a windfall tax on energy companies to compensate gas buyers. However, the probability of a windfall tax on energy companies does not seems likely in the US.

Where to invest amid rising energy prices?

Fed’s aggressive tightening is negative for stocks. However, energy stocks could be a good investment amid the soaring oil and gas prices. Even Warren Buffett and Stanley Druckenmiller have been buying energy stocks. You can invest in energy stocks through any of the reputed online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.

An alternative approach to investing in the energy ecosystem could be to invest in ETFs that invest in energy companies. You can also choose an ETF that invests in energy commodities for pure-play exposure.

Through an energy ETF, you can diversify your risks across many companies instead of just investing in a few companies. While this may mean that you might miss out on “home runs” you would also not end up owning the worst-performing stocks in your portfolio.

By investing in an ETF, one gets returns that are linked to the underlying index after accounting for the fees and other transaction costs. There is also a guide on how to trade in ETFs.