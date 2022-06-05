Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Headcount Reduction

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is the world’s richest person. He is often in the news, mainly due to his tweets that keep his fan base engaged. Musk recently made comments about the health of the US economy. He also said in a leaked internal mail that the company was “overstaffed” and would be cutting its workforce.

However, he seems to have backtracked and has said that the company would actually increase the headcount.

Musk versus Joe Biden

Musk hasn’t had a good relationship with US President Joe Biden. While Biden invited automakers like Ford and General Motors to the White House to discuss ways to increase EV (electric vehicle) production in the US, Tesla was left out. This did not go well with Musk as Tesla is the largest EV producer in the US by a fairly large margin. The company is also the largest EV company globally and sold almost a million cars last year.

Tesla headcount

In an internal email, Musk said “Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10% as we have become overstaffed in many areas. Note this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar. Hourly headcount will increase.” The news triggered a sell-off in Tesla stock as the last thing investors want is a growth slowdown at Tesla given its humongous valuations.

Despite the recent crash, Tesla is still the world’s largest automotive company with a market cap above $725 billion. No automaker in history has come close to that kind of valuation and even now Tesla is worth more than all leading automakers put together.

Musk clarifies on job cuts

Meanwhile, after his comments on job cuts and the US economy created a furore and even Biden took a swipe at him by saying “So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon” Musk has clarified that Tesla would be increasing its headcount. He tweeted that “Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat.”

Notably, Musk has also ordered all Tesla employees to return to offices or else lose their jobs. This is not the first time when Musk is seen threatening employees. While Musk once proclaimed himself a “socialist” he has been against unions at Tesla. Reportedly, Tesla used a PR firm to monitor its employees on social media amid the push for unionization.

Musk is buying Twitter

Musk has also been in the news for his flip-flops on buying Twitter. After aggressively pushing the deal despite the Twitter board’s initial reluctance, Musk has now put his deal to buy the company at $54.20 per share on hold citing fake accounts on the microblogging site. It is widely believed that Musk is trying to renegotiate a better deal considering the fall in tech shares this year.

Musk has also been rediscovering himself politically and has said he won’t vote for a Democrat in 2024. He admitted to voting Democrats in the past and opposed Donald Trump in 2016 who he said wasn’t fit to lead the country. Musk later joined Trump’s economic council only to drop off after he withdrew from the Paris Climate Deal. The world’s richest person has also called himself a “free speech absolutist” even though his actions haven’t been in line with that.

Musk’s previous backtracks

To be sure, Musk has been making such flip-flops quite often. For instance, despite him denying the need for capital raise during the Q4 2020 earnings call, Tesla announced a stock sale after a few weeks. The company eventually raised $13 billion in 2021. He has also had a change of heart on bitcoins.

In May 2021, Tesla stopped accepting bitcoins as payment and Musk said that the electric vehicle maker has “suspended vehicle purchases using Bitcoin” as the company is “concerned about rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for Bitcoin mining and transactions, especially coal, which has the worst emissions of any fuel.”

Dogecoin

Musk has also flip-flopped on dogecoin despite being a self-proclaimed “dogefather.” He did not accept the meme cryptocurrency as a payment method on Tesla despite his Twitter poll. He has also called dogecoin a “hustle” while pumping its price at other occasions.

Even on Tesla’s valuation, he has changed his stance. From calling the stock “overvalued” in 2020, he ended up justifying the valuation, which had then soared multiple times, in early 2021.

Wall Street is getting apprehensive about Tesla

Meanwhile, of late some of the Wall Street analysts have been turning apprehensive on the stock even as the opinion is as divided as it has always been. Cowen reiterated Tesla as an equal weight while lowering the target price from $790 to $700. It said, “Given China’s zero Covid policy and challenges at Tesla’s Shanghai production facility in April and May, we trim 2Q22 estimates. In recent days, press reports have indicated that Shanghai is running 2 shifts and at pre-Covid levels of ~2,600 capacity per day. We believe about 50,000 vehicles were lost during the shutdown.”

Musk acquiring Twitter is an overhang

Goldman also lowered the target price citing higher input costs and risks to the company’s 50% delivery growth forecast. Even long-time Tesla bull Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities has been concerned about the company amid the drama over Musk acquiring Twitter.

Tech stocks

In the near term, there are multiple concerns for Tesla investors. On the macro level, we have the derating of growth and tech companies amid the rapidly rising bond yields. Concerns over a possible recession in the US, which is Tesla’s biggest market, have also been weighing heavy on the stock.

Then we have automotive industry-specific factors which include the supply chain issues and the rising input costs. To be sure, Tesla has managed both these issues much better than other automakers. While it has had to delay the launch of new vehicles to 2023 amid supply chain issues, its deliveries have been rising at a fast pace.

That said, Musk and Tesla have impressed with the execution even as legacy automakers as well as pure-play EV companies have been severely hit by the supply chain crisis.

Investing in Tesla stock

With a cult-like following for Musk and an attractive product proposition from Tesla, it is tough for any automaker to match the package. Apart from the growing automotive sales, the software side of the business would drive value for investors in the long term. Musk believes that eventually, the energy business would be as large as the automotive business. If the company can deliver on these forecasts, just as it has on sustainable profitability, Tesla could continue to deliver good returns for investors over the medium to long term.

You can buy Tesla stock through any of the reputed online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.