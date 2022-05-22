Should You Buy GGPI Stock after the Recent Fall?

There has been a terrible sell-off in growth names and EV (electric vehicle) stocks have looked quite weak. Tesla, which has gained 740% in 2020 and another 50% in 2021, is now down 37% in 2022. Gores Guggenheim (GGPI), the SPAC that is taking Polestar public, has also fallen amid the EV sell-off and now trades near the SPAC IPO price of $10.

In a world, where most SPACs trade below the IPO price, GGPI trading marginally above the $10 price level might provide some succor to investors. However, the stock is down 38% from its 52-week highs. Notably, the stock had hit its all-time high late last year as Rivian’s spectacular listing led to a rally in all EV names.

Rivian stock has tumbled

Rivian stock went on to hit a high of $179.47 and its market cap topped $150 billion. The burgeoning market cap raised eyebrows as the company had only started to deliver its vehicles. The valuations were never sustainable and Rivian stock tumbled in 2022. It now trades below $30 which is less than half of its IPO price. The company’s market cap is also down to $26 billion and if we subtract the $17 billion of cash that it is holding, we get an enterprise value of just about $9 billion.

Other high-flying EV stocks like Lucid Motors, which many fancy as the next Tesla, also trades below $20 and has a market cap of around $30 billion. What’s the forecast for GGPI stock ahead of the merger with Polestar and should you buy the dip?

GGPI stock has been falling amid poor macros

The macroeconomic picture has worsened over the last six months. There has been a risk-off sentiment and investors have been wary of loss-making and cash-burning businesses. Barring Tesla which is sustainably profitable, all the startup EV companies are posting massive losses and burning a lot of cash.

Automakers hit by supply chain woes

The global automotive industry has been hit by supply chain problems. Lucid Motors had to slash its 2022 production target amid supply chain woes. Even Rivian expects to produce around 25,000 cars in the year which is half of its production capacity. In its Q1 2022 earnings release, Rivian admitted that it had lost a quarter of its production since March due to supply chain issues. It nonetheless maintained its already toned-down guidance of producing 25,000 cars in 2022.

Polestar also released its performance for the first four months of 2022 as it readies itself for a business combination with GGPI. It delivered around 13,600 cars during the period which was double of what it delivered during the corresponding period last year. Its order take also tripped to almost 23,000 cars.

Polestar is expanding ahead of the GGPI merger

Polestar has been expanding into newer markets. At the end of 2021, it was present in 19 markets which it has increased to 23. The company plans to be present in 30 markets by the end of 2023. The company would receive around $1 billion in cash from the GGPI merger, provided we don’t see redemptions, which it would use for growth.

Polestar lowered its guidance

Polestar had previously guided for 65,000 deliveries in 2022. The company lowered the guidance to 50,000 units. While it said that demand continues to be strong, it blamed the lockdowns in China, where it manufactures its cars, for the lower forecast.

It said, “The reduction for 2022 is 100% attributable to the lockdowns in China. Polestar, along with its partners Volvo Cars and Geely, continues to actively manage these ongoing supply chain challenges, as it did in 2021 when the company delivered approximately 29,000 vehicles.” The company added, “Through an implementation of a rapid response plan, including an accelerated introduction of a second production shift at the factory, Polestar plans to recover some of the production loss it has suffered later in the year and remains confident it will deliver its targeted sales volumes for 2023 through 2025.”

Polestar maintained long term guidance

During the merger announcement with GGPI, Polestar had forecasted deliveries of 290,000 cars in 2025. While it is facing short-term headwinds, the company maintained that it would be able to meet its forecasted production between 2023-2025.

GGPI merger expected in the first half

The company currently has two running models and expects to launch Polestar 3, an SUV by October. It is also building a new plant in the US which would help it become competitive in the US markets as it currently pays massive tariffs on the cars that it ships from China to the US. Polestar expects to close the business combination with GGPI in the first half of 2022. The merger is subject to approval from GGPI stockholders. Amid the crash in de-SPACs, SPAC stockholders have been opting for redemptions instead. That said, if GGPI stock sustains above $10 ahead of the merger vote, GGPI stockholders might take a positive view of the merger.

Should you buy GGPI stock?

Polestar is currently owned by China’s Geely Automotives and Volvo. That said, since Volvo was also acquired by Geely, it is for all practical purposes owned by Geely. Investors have been wary of investing in Chinese stocks amid delisting concerns. Chinese companies have also read the reading on the wall and NIO, Li Auto, and Xpeng Motors have also listed in Hong Kong. Polestar might however not face the same kind of scrutiny as other Chinese companies as the company is headquartered in Sweden.

GGPI merger valued Polestar at $27 billion

The merger with GGPI valued Polestar at an equity value of $21.2 billion and the company expects to post revenues of $17.8 billion in 2025. This gives us a 2025 price to sales multiple of 1.2x. The valuations might appear a bit stretched now as market sentiments towards EV stocks have changed since the time Polestar and GGPI announced their merger.

Polestar should be able to execute production plans better than many other startup EV companies given the fact that it is already in the production phase and is backed by automotive companies. However, given the pessimism towards richly valued companies, Polestar might also face its moment of truth and see further derating of valuation multiples after its merger with GGPI.

How to buy GGPI stock?

