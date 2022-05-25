Should You Buy Amazon Stock Ahead of the Split?

Amazon (AMZN) stockholders are set to approve the 20-for-1 stock split that the company announced earlier this year. This would be the fourth stock split in the company’s history and the first after 1999.

Amazon stock has crashed in 2022 amid the broader market sell-off. The stock looked weak in 2021 as well and was the worst-performing FAANG stock of the year. Wall Street has been somewhat mixed on the stock even as most analysts have gradually lowered their target prices. What’s the forecast for AMZN stock and is it a good buy ahead of the split?

Amazon stock split

To begin with, we should understand that stock splits don’t change a company’s fundamentals. However, they do help in increasing the liquidity as many retail investors like to invest in stocks that are cheap in absolute dollar terms. Over the last two years, several leading companies like Tesla, Apple, and Nvidia have announced stock splits. In 2022, both Amazon and Alphabet have announced a 20-for-1 split while Tesla is also contemplating one.

Amazon earnings

Amazon’s revenues rose 7% YoY to $116.44 billion in the first quarter of 2022. While the sales were slightly ahead of estimates, the company’s topline growth was in single digits after two years of breathtaking growth. As has been the case for the last few quarters, the e-commerce giant spooked markets with its guidance. It forecasted Q2 sales between $116-$121 billion which would mean a YoY growth of between 3-7%. It provided operating income guidance between a loss of $1 billion and a profit of $3 billion. Over the last year, Amazon has been providing wide operating profit guidance amid the uncertain economic environment.

AMZN posted a loss

Amazon posted a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022. While one may blame the $7.6 billion mark-to-market loss on its Rivian investment, only AWS posted an operating profit in the quarter.

The company is also battling higher costs and estimated $6 billion as incremental costs in the first quarter. The company blamed overcapacity, higher wages, and general inflation for these costs. It said, “We estimate that this overcapacity, coupled with the extraordinary leverage we saw in Q1 of last year, resulted in $2 billion of additional costs year over year in Q1. We do expect the effects of the fixed cost leverage to persist for the next several quarters as we grow into this capacity.” The company also said that roughly two-thirds of these costs are controllable and it is working on the same.

Amazon stock forecast

Of the 51 analysts covering AMZN stock, 49 have a buy rating while the remaining two have a hold rating. While analysts have been gradually lowering Amazon’s target price over the last year, the current target price of $3,700 is a premium of 74% from these price levels. Today, Baird maintained its overweight rating on AMZN while lowering the target price from $3,750 to $2,900. It is bullish on the company’s AWS business which has been its cash cow for years now. Earlier this month, Wolfe said that AMZN is its top pick for the second half of the year.

However, Citi took a contrarian view and removed AMZN from its focus list. “We believe Amazon can absorb much of the $6 billion of incremental costs from 1Q by the end of 2022. Given macro uncertainty and lack of near-term catalysts, we are removing Amazon from Citi’s NAM Focus List,” said Citi analyst Ronald Josey in his note last week.

While Josey maintained his target price of $4,100, he added, “To be clear, should consumer demand decelerate meaningfully due to macro, we believe Amazon is likely to be impacted. But we also believe Amazon can gain—and hold on to—greater wallet share during this period given its focus on convenience, and we note faster overall delivery times.”

Retail slowdown

There are fears over slowing retail spending in the US as consumers cut down on discretionary spending. Goldman Sachs is meanwhile not perturbed and still has AMZN as its top pick for 2022. It said, “AMZN (remains our top pick for 2022) as we view this recent EPS report as fully reflective of investor concerns on both revenues & profitability into 2022 (with AMZN exposed to a multitude of broader secular growth themes including e-comm, advertising, cloud computing, media consumption & consumer subscription adoption).”

Should you buy Amazon stock?

After the recent crash, Amazon stock looks like a good buy for the long term. The company’s eCommerce, as well as cloud business, are expected to continue growing at a fast pace. The company is present in several secular growth industries like digital advertising.

It also has a strong moat in the e-commerce market and is the market leader by a wide margin. The company has also strengthened its streaming business with the acquisition of MGM.

Amazon now trades at an NTM (next-12 months) PE multiple of around 60x which doesn’t seem unreasonable given the strong growth and its leading market position.

You can buy Amazon stock through any of the best online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.