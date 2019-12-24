Workday Stock Price: Buy the Dip

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) stock price plunged more than 20% from the all-time high that it had hit a few months ago. The share price selloff is supported by lower than expected results for the third quarter. However, analysts believe the substantial growth in customers and subscribers would allow the company to reach its estimates in the following quarters.

Its share price is currently trading around $160 level, down from an all-time high of $226. The majority of analysts expect Workday stock price to trade around $200 in the coming days.

Financial Growth Supports Uptrend

Although the financial numbers slid slightly from analyst’s estimates for the third quarter, the company expects strong financial growth for the fourth quarter and a full year. Its third-quarter revenue grew 26% year over year, driven by a 27% increase in subscription revenue.

“Companies of all sizes and industries continue to select Workday, and we’re thrilled that as of the end of Q3, we have more than 3,000 customers and 42 million users,” said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday.

In addition, the company provided upside guidance for the fourth quarter. It expects Q4 subscription revenue in the range of $828M-830M compared to the consensus of $826.8M. It now expects FY20 subscription revenue in the range of $3.085B-3.087B, up from previous guidance for $3.06B-3.07B.

Moreover, Workday anticipated the extension of the revenue growth trend in 2021. WDAY anticipates subscription revenue growth around 21% for the next fiscal year.

The company also appears in a strong cash position to invest in growth opportunities. Consequently, it has been aggressively working on acquisitions to expand the revenue base.

Analysts See Upside for Workday Stock Price

William Blair analyst Matthew Pfau provided outperform rating and the analyst sees the dip in share price as a buying opportunity. The analyst expects the company to meet or surpass expectations in the following twelve months. Canaccord Genuity has set a price target of $200, saying “WDAY has been both exhilarating and frustrating with clearly superior software that has taken longer than expected to scale up.”