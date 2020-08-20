rtmark
Wirecard to be booted out of Germany’s DAX amid insolvency

Last Updated: August 20, 2020

German digital payments firm Wirecard is being booted out of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index after the firm was swept up in an accounting scandal that led to its insolvency.

Wirecard will be the first stock to be taken out of the index due to insolvency, which leaves a stain on the reputed market index managed by German firm Deutsche Boerse.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in June with debts of €4bn, after the discovery of a €1.9bn accounting black hole that auditor EY said was the result of “sophisticated fraud, involving multiple parties around the world in different institutions with a deliberate aim of deception.” The firm has only joined the prestigious index two years ago.

The Aschheim-based company ultimately admitted that the money was missing, which led to the incarceration of its former chief executive Markus Braun and another three executives.

What will happen to Wirecard shares?

Wirecard (WDI) price chart – 1-day candles with volume – Source: TradingVIew

Wirecard shares will be replaced by those of the Berlin-based company Delivery Hero, which provides delivery services for millions of customers in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Wirecard shares, which traded for as a much as €200 per share before the scandal, are trading at around €1.3 per share as of this morning, not yet a penny stock, as some investors still see the possibility that the company will be acquired by an outsider or that its intangible assets may be worth more than what the market expects.

As a result of Wirecard’s scandal, the owners of the DAX index changed a rule that allowed them to boot a firm from the index only two days after it has filed for insolvency. The DAX had a scheduled review of its 30 member firms in September.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse also pledged that it will conduct a thorough review of its rules to make sure it can act swiftly to address similar situations in the future.

Wirecard became a constituent of the DAX index in 2018 after replacing Commerzbank.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Last Updated: 20 August 2020

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.