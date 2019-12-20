Volkswagen Hit Twice With Australian Fine and Regulatory Proceedings

Volkswagen AG, one of the world’s largest automakers, has taken two massive hits in Australia this Friday. The Australian federal court upheld a hefty A$125 million, or $86 million, as part of the global diesel emissions scandal the German Automaker was involved in. Furthermore, another regulator started to enact legal actions against one of Volkswagen’s financial units.

New Record Penalty For Australia

The Australian court upheld the record penalty that was enacted by way of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, or ACCC. This penalty was to settle the lawsuits that represented thousands of customers in Australia. These customers were caught in the middle of the emissions scandal back in 2015.

The settlement itself was done after it came to light that Volkswagen was making use of a prohibited engine-control software in order to pass the global pollution tests for its diesel vehicles. This penalty is only part of billions of dollars of legal costs the company had to pay all across the globe.

Rod Sims: This Is Just A Taste

Rod Sims, the Chairman of the ACCC, gave a public statement to the press regarding this event. He boldly warned that the fine that Volkswagen has the displeasure of paying is only a taste of what companies within the country can experience in the future.

The agency has recently enjoyed an expansion in its operative power, something it will now use to punish illegal activities, he said. Sims stated that the agency would seek the most substantial fines possible, and speculates that penalties over A$100 million wouldn’t be unusual.

Volkswagen has yet to comment about the events that transpired. Whether that be because they are licking their wounds, or calculating the best possible response remains unclear.

One Hit, Another Coming

In another case, Australia’s corporate watchdog, named the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), has started to put its gaze on Volkswagen as well. The regulator has recently begun civil penalty proceedings within an Australian federal court, taking action against Volkswagen Financial Services Australia Pty Ltd. This legal action is in regards to the company allegedly not taking the appropriate steps when checking customers before loans. There are a recorded 49 380 accounts of consumers improperly gaining loans from the company.

ASIC claims that the Volkswagen unit has been providing consumers with loans to purchase new or used cars without properly inquiring into the borrower’s living expenses. This leads to the potential of a consumer not having the proper means to support the loans doled out by the unit.