Vijay Mallya: India’s King of Good Times loses UK extradition appeal

The man once known as the King of Good Times lost an appeal in Britain’s High Court to extradite him to India, where he faces fraud charges due to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines.

Multimillionaire Vijay Mallya (pictured, left of centre) lost his appeal against a 2018 decision which means he will have to fight charges that he orchestrated a £1bn fraud against the airline. High court judges rejected Mallya’s appeal on Monday against a 2018 decision granting his extradition on the basis that there was a “prima facie case of fraud by false representation”.

Former UK home secretary Sajid Javid signed an order authorizing Mallya’s extradition in February 2019, saying he was “accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money-laundering offences”.

Mallya, 64, has previously dismissed the allegations for fleeing India as “ludicrous” and said the allegations were politically motivated.

However, a judge ruled that the Indian businessman, who now lives in London, misrepresented how loans from Indian banks were used in December 2018.

The mogul who persuaded bankers to ‘lose their common sense’

Mallya has been described as a “glamorous, flashy, famous, bejewelled, bodyguarded, ostensibly billionaire playboy who charmed and cajoled these bankers into losing their common sense and persuading them to put their own rules and regulations to one side”.

Under the ruling, Mallya, 64, is accused of misleading Indian state-owned banks and taking out business loans in excess of $1.4bn through Kingfisher with no intention of repaying. The funds were then allegedly laundered to fund his former Force India Formula One team and other projects. He also owned a stake in Indian Premier League cricket team, the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The tycoon’s first business was to lead the Indian group United Breweries, makers of a range of lagers and spirits including Kingsfisher Beer,

India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, has singled out Mallya, accusing him of ripping off India and Indian taxpayers.

“There is no place for corruption in India,” Modi has said about the businessman, “Those who looted the poor and middle classes will have to return what they have looted.”

In a bizarre series of Tweets, Mallya repeatedly said he has offered “to pay 100 per cent of the amount borrowed” but the lenders are not ” willing to take the money”

Mallya is unlikely to be extradited in the near future as he has not yet exhausted all his appeal options in the UK and could still go to the Court of Appeal.