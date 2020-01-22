US threatens tariffs against Europe over tech taxes

The US has warned the UK it may be slapped with new tariffs if it presses ahead with a tech tax.

The move comes after France agreed to suspend its digital tax on giants such as Amazon, Facebook and Google, following a phone call with US President Donald Trump (pictured) and French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday.

America regards this tax as unfair and had threatened to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on $2.4bn worth of French imports including products such as champagne and Roquefort cheese in return.

The UK and Italy have plans to launch their tech taxes later this year.

Global tax deal

The clash comes as the UK is keen to open broader trade talks with the US, as it prepares to leave the European Union.

But US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, the told the Wall Street Journal this week that Italy and the UK may face retaliatory tariffs if they move ahead with their plans.

Mnuchin told the WSJ on Tuesday both countries could find “themselves faced with President Trump’s tariffs. We’ll be having similar conversations with them.”

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is working on a global tax deal for tech firms involving 130 countries.

‘Hold fire’

OECD secretary general Angel Gurría said the UK should “hold fire” on its tech tax plans, because unilateral action would lead to cacophony and a mess”, he told the BBC.

However, UK Chancellor Sajid Javid, arriving at the World Economic Forum in Davos today, said the government would push ahead with its digital tax, which could generate revenues of £500m a year.

The levy, due to start in April, would see digital companies with global sales exceeding £500m and at least £25m worth of UK sales pay a tax of 2 per cent on British revenues. The measure was part of the Conservatives election-winning manifesto last year.

The UK Treasury said: “We’ve committed to introduce our Digital Services Tax from April 2020. It will be repealed once a global solution is in place”.

European tech taxes

France was due to impose a 3 per cent sales tax, while Italy is due to launch a 3 per cent digital services tax this month. Austria and Turkey have also drawn up plans for a digital levy.

In October, the OECD’s Gurría said: “We’re making real progress to address the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy, and to continue advancing toward a consensus-based solution to overhaul the rules-based international tax system by 2020.”

He added: “This plan brings together common elements of existing competing proposals, involving over 130 countries, with input from governments, business, civil society, academia and the general public. It brings us closer to our ultimate goal – ensuring all multinational enterprise pay their fair share.”