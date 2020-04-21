US oil prices rebound after falling below zero as demand collapses

US oil prices bounced back sharply on Tuesday after plunging to the worst level in history as May futures turned negative plummeting to minus 37 a barrel on Monday, meaning investors were paying to offload contracts. The massive oil price crash is blamed on oversupplies and the concerns that the pandemic has crushed demand across global energy markets. May contracts are set to expire on Tuesday, June contracts sell for around $20 a barrel.

US oil trading, however, jumped in Asian trade amid investor’s strategy of buying the dip as they don’t believe WTI will stay below $10 for long.

“A key question is whether we could see a repeat of this with the June expiry next month,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING. “It is likely that storage this time next month will be even more of an issue, given the surplus environment, and so in the absence of meaningful demand recovery, negative prices could return for June.”

The market pundits believe oil prices are likely to remain under pressure in the coming days even if lockdown restrictions ease in May, because car journeys and passenger flights have cut dramatically and are likely to remain so for some time.

“The COVID-induced evaporation in demand will keep the oil market under pressure,” said Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. Even if containment measures ease in the coming weeks, “the world is going to be awash in oil for some time,” he added.

Oil majors, on the other hand, will be pushed to their financial limits if oil prices trade below $10 for an extended period of time because their business models are based around $40 a barrel levels. Stock trading prices of big oil players including Exxon (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) are likely to mirror the oil price movements in analyst’s view.

