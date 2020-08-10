US Jobless: 55 million Americans look for a change in the weather

US initial jobless claims are expected expect to fall to 1.14 million when they are released on Thursday, meaning the amount of Americans seeking unemployment benefits will be above one million for 21 weeks in a row amid the pandemic.

The date covers the week ended 8 August, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The continuing claims or people who have already filed for jobless claims in the previous weeks and continue to file for claims were 16.1 million in the most recent filing, falling 844,000 from the week before, according to the Department of Labor.

Over 55 million Americans have filed for jobless claims in the pandemic. However, claims have fallen gradually after peaking at 6.86 million in the last week of March. There was a blip in this downtrend and US jobless claims rose sequentially in the week ended 25 July and 18 July.

US jobless claims

However, July nonfarm payroll data smashed estimates, showing the US economy added almost 1.8 million jobs in July while the unemployment rate fell to 10.2%.

Between May and July, the US economy has added 9.3 million jobs. The total employment level is however still 12.9 million below what we had in February.

The weekly jobless claims are still running in the millions, and a way too high for comfort. On last week’s initial jobless claims data Bill Adams, senior economist at PNC said: “Both initial and continuing claims are at extremely high levels, and indicate that many employers continued to lay off workers in July.”

He added: “Further complicating the picture, the expiration of extended unemployment insurance benefits on 31 July may be clouding the signal from the claims data.”

Previous unemployment benefits expired in the week ended 26 July. Lawmakers haven’t been able to reach a consensus on the new stimulus package. However, on Saturday, President Trump signed four executive orders including a weekly $400 enhanced employment benefit.

Meanwhile, while last week’s jobless claims were much lower than expected, analysts advise caution. “It will take several weeks to judge whether this is the start of a renewed trend toward improvement, or a blip within the current pattern of slowing job-market recovery,” said Bloomberg economist Eliza Winger.

Winger added: “Layoffs remain well above even the Great Recession high, threatening the overall outlook”

US stock markets continue their uptrend

The better-than-expected jobs data helped the S&P 500 move higher last week and the index closed in the green all days in the week. It is now up 3.8% for the year and only 1.2% below from its all-time highs.

The Nasdaq Index has already made new all-time highs powered by strong gains in tech stocks like Apple and Amazon.

While some analysts have raised a red flag over tech stocks’ soaring valuations, Rick Sherlund vice chairman of technology investment banking at Bank of America does not see a bubble and expects tech stocks to rise further.

