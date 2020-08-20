rtmark
Urban Outiftters earnings preview: High fashion in casual times

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: August 20, 2020

Urban Outfitters will report its earnings on Tuesday with the market waiting to see how a shift in shopping for fashion during the pandemic has hit the firm’s sales.

The retailer’s second-quarter – ended on 31 July – will still be impacted by some of the worst days of the health crisis in America, Urban’s (URBN) largest market.  Although the Philadelphia-based firm’s revenues may also see some improvement as stores were progressively reopened during June and July.

Meanwhile, investors are also expecting to see how a shift in consumer preferences, favoring more comfortable apparel rather than high-fashion clothing due to the absence of gatherings and parties over the summer, will affect the business.

Can Urban Outfitters surprise analysts this quarter?

Revenues for Urban Outfitters for this second quarter are expected to come in at $696m, a decline of 28% compared to the $962.3m the company sold a year ago. Losses per share expected to end the quarter at $0.28 per share, against $0.61 in earnings the company reported a year ago.

It remains to be seen if Urban will deliver a surprise, by posting higher-than-expected revenues, as rival L Brands (LB) did, after the parent company of Victoria’s Secret beat revenue estimates by roughly $130m for this quarter on Wednesday due to higher demand.

How are Urban Outfitters shares shaping up ahead of this earnings report?

L Brands positive results appear to have provided a boost for the retail sector as a whole, as Urban Outfitters shares went up 1.42% during yesterday’s stock trading session at $19.7 per share.

urban outfitters shares 1
Urban Outfitters (URBN) price chart feat. volume – 1-day candles view – Source: Koyfin

Shares in Urban Outfitters are pushing to break a symmetrical triangle formed by the latest price action, following this positive momentum, although it remains to be seen if the market will manage to push up the stock above multiple resistance levels ahead, including the 200-day moving average of $21 and a post-pandemic peak of $22 per share.

Both the elative strength index and the moving average convergence divergence index are sending positive signals favoring a bullish stand, although this earnings report will ultimately define if Urban’s shares will break through those levels or if the stock will fall back as a result of disappointing results.

urban outfitters shares RSI & MACD
Urban Outfitters (URBN) 1-day RSI and MACD indicators – Source: Koyfin

 

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.