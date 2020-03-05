Upcoming Bank of England governor requests government funds for coronavirus-affected firms

The Bank of England’s upcoming governor, Andrew Bailey, has requested emergency financial support from the government to help companies struck by the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of these businesses have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak in one way or another, and he warned that the central bank has limited room to support the economy.

This means that it cannot cut interest rates. However, he, as well as many others, believes that it is important to “ensure the effects of this shock from the virus are not too damaging to many forms of activity – and particularly to small and medium-sized firms.”

The Bank has done all in its power, the future governor claims

Bailey, who is currently the head of the Financial Conduct Authority, also stressed the urgency of the situation. He noted that the Bank did not have ‘any great room for maneuver,’ and that it could not follow the example of the US Federal Reserve or the Bank of Canada by issuing immediate rate cut.

Its key interest rates are already close to the lowest levels in its 325-year history, sitting at 0.75%.

The Bank’s monetary policy committee, which is responsible for rate-setting, is expected to have its next meeting on March 26th, while Bailey himself will become the new governor on March 16th.

While Bailey was criticized for some events that took place while he was leading the country’s watchdog, he stresses that the Financial Conduct Authority changed for the better under his leadership.

He also guaranteed that there will be no let-ups in the Bank’s attempts to deal with the climate emergency and other issues of global importance.