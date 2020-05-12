UK public’s trust in Big Tech at all-time low, says report

The British public trusts the technology sector less than ever despite being more dependent on it, according to a report from think tank Doteveryone published on Monday.

As the global coronavirus lockdown accelerates the already rapid speed of technological change, only 19% of Brits say tech companies are designing their products and services with citizen’s best interests in mind, according to the figures.

The study — called “People Power and Technology: The 2020 Digital Attitudes Report” – surveyed 2,000 members across the UK — measures consumer sentiment with regards to technological transformation.

Based on previous 2018 research, a nationally representative survey just before the lockdown came into place on 23 March targeted focus groups, assessing the public’s appetite, understanding and tolerance towards the impact of Big Tech on their lives. Despite the lockdown making people more dependent on the web, national attitudes toward the benefits of technology are being overshadowed by distrust, the report found.

However, even though the majority say the internet has improved their lives, they remain less convinced it’s been good for society as a whole. Eighty-one per cent say the internet has made life a lot or a little better for ‘people like themselves’ while 58% say it has had a very positive or fairly positive impact on society overall. Only around half feel optimistic about how technology will affect their lives (53%) and society (50%) in the future.

While the world’s biggest technology companies improve many aspects of people’s lives, their platforms are also proving to be incredibly harmful. Fifty-eight per cent say that the tech sector is regulated too little and point to frequent issues — such as privacy, tax and employment rights — with Google, Uber, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and other tech companies.

With mounting incidents of spreading misinformation, dodging taxes, poor work environments and low wages, exploiting child labor, having ineffective child safety measures, leaking user’s personal data and more, there have been calls for a new independent body called the Office for Responsible Technology, to create regulation fit for the digital age.