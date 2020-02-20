UBS Appoints Ralph Hamers as New Chief Executive

Ralph Hamers (picture) has been appointed as the new chief executive of UBS. He will take up his role at the Swiss banking giant on November 1, 2020.

Hamers will replace Sergio Ermotti, who has been UBS chief executive since 2011.

Ralph the right CEO to lead changing industry

Hamers worked at ING for 29 years and spent time in nearly every division of the Dutch bank, becoming chief executive in 2013. He is credited with pushing ING into mobile banking.

Shares in UBS have slumped 32 per cent over the last two years, and in 2020 are up just 1.8 per cent, with shortfalls at the bank’s wealth management unit blamed for much of the slump.

Appointment needed to refocus goals

UBS chairman Axel Weber said, “Ralph is the right chief executive to lead our business into its next chapter. A seasoned and well-respected banker with proven expertise in digital transformation, Ralph has an impressive track record leading ING for more than six years.”

He added: “As the industry undergoes fundamental change, Ralph is the person to lead UBS’s continued transformation and build upon its successful strategy as the world’s largest and only truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by its investment bank and asset management.”

Hamers said: “The firm [UBS] has an outstanding global client franchise across its business divisions, all of which are underpinned by the incredibly strong UBS brand.”