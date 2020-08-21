Uber, Lyft spike on California worker’s rights reprieve

Stock in ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft spiked after a California court granted an injunction setting aside a ruling that would have forced the companies to change their drivers from contractors to employees.

Both Uber and Lyft were set to shut down their ride-hailing operations in the state by Friday if they did not get a reprieve from the state appeals court. This reversed an earlier lower court ruling.

The stay came on Thursday and Uber stock jumped 6.7% on Thursday and was relatively undisturbed in pre-market trading on Friday. Lyft rose 5.7% on Thursday and was also largely unchanged in pre-market trading on Friday.

Lyft said: “This is not something we wanted to do, as we know millions of Californians depend on Lyft for daily, essential trips.”

In January, California lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 5 also known as AB5 which made it tougher for companies in the gig economy to classify their workers as contractors. By treating the drivers as contractors, Uber and Lyft do not provide them with benefits like healthcare.

Ride-hailing Apps under the scanner

California sued Lyft and Uber in May accusing them of violating the AB5. Last week, a state judge gave Lyft and Uber time till Friday to classify their drivers as employees.

“We’re confident in the facts of our case and we look forward to continuing our fight to defend the rights of workers across the state,” said California’s Department of Justice on Thursday.

Several other countries are looking at classifying gig economy workers as regular employees. Ride-hailing apps claim that they are not taxi companies but a technology platform that connect drivers and riders.

Uber CEO defends company’s policies

In an opinion piece for the New York Times earlier this month, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi (pictured) defended the classification of drivers as contractors.

“Uber would only have full-time jobs for a small fraction of our current drivers and only be able to operate in many fewer cities than today,” said Khosrowshahi

He added: “Rides would be more expensive, which would significantly reduce the number of rides people could take and, in turn, the number of drivers needed to provide those trips. Uber would not be as widely available to riders, and drivers would lose the flexibility they have today if they became employees.”

Khosrowshahi also said that surveys have shown that most of the drivers prefer the flexibility that comes with being classified as a contractor.

He also pointed to another survey conducted by companies including Uber that showed two-thirds of the drivers would leave if that flexibility were to go.

But he admitted a “third way” needed to be found of classifying workers, apart from contractors and full-time employees.

He added: “I’m proposing that gig economy companies be required to establish benefits funds which give workers cash that they can use for the benefits they want, like health insurance or paid time off. Independent workers in any state that passes this law could take money out for every hour of work they put in.”

Uber benefits from growth in the food delivery business

Uber stock is up 5.6% so far in 2020. While the company’s core ride-hailing business has sagged this year due to the pandemic-related restrictions, its food delivery business has somewhat offset the impact.

Last month, Uber agreed to buy food-delivery service Postmates for $2.7bn that would further strengthen its position in the US food delivery market.

Lyft, that relies on its ride-hailing business is down 42% so far in 2020.

Uber has an average target price of $41.56, a premium of 32% over current prices. Lyft’s average target price of $40.66 implies an upside of 36%, according to Yahoo Finance.

You can buy Uber through any of the best online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.