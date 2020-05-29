US economy shows signs of recovery, says Bank of America boss Brian Moynihan

After a devastating blow of a government-mandated lockdown, the US economy is starting to recover, says Bank of America chief executive Brian Moynihan (pictured).

Consumer spending figures from the millions of households using Bank of America’s credit and debit cards are picking up. Transactions were down by about 30% in April, but only decreased 5% to 10% in May.

“You’re starting to see the economy come out of the hole,” Moynihan told CNBC’s Squawk Box. ”You’re seeing us come out of the depths of where we were in April, and that’s good news.”

The US economy saw a record surge in unemployment during the pandemic with over 40 million people signing up for benefits, while projections for the first-quarter gross domestic product to fall by 3.7% compared to the previous quarter, according to data is published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said: “The U.S. economy came to a grinding halt in March as workers were sent home and asked to stay.”

However, Bank of America customers have been helped by the government’s stimulus checks and enhanced unemployment benefits. These emergency measures supported the spending rebound, Moynihan said. As a result, stocks have climbed this week on optimism about the reopening of the economy, and on Wednesday the S&P 500 closed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since early March.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% to 2,912, while the Dow Jones dropped 1.2% to close the month of April at 24,345. US stocks ended April in the red after recording their best month in 33 years, as investors locked in profits in light of worst-than-expected economic data.

Now, as states have begun to reopen, small and medium businesses are taking in customers and that is offsetting weaker business investment spending and personal consumption expenditures in March and April.

“The real difference is the amount of stimulus that has gone into the US economy,” Moynihan said. Analysts who expect a V-shaped recovery point to businesses and earnings likely starting to pick up the pace soon.