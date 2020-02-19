Top 10 US Largest Companies Fail To Make Top 40 Sustainable Business

None of the current top ten largest public US companies have made it to the top 40 list of the most sustainable companies. Data gathered by LearnBonds.com indicates that only Microsoft and the Bank of America made it to the top 100 list of the most sustainable companies in the United States.

The largest public companies in the US are ranked based on a composite score of revenue, profits, assets, and market value. Based on these criteria, banking giant JPMorgan Chase ranks as the largest company in the US with a market value of $369 billion. In the second spot, there is a Bank of America with a market value of $287 billion.

Despite having the highest valuation in the US of $927 billion tech giant Apple occupies the third spot while Wells Fargo closely follows with $215 billion. Oil and Gas giant ExxonMobil with a market valuation of 343 billion is the fifth company followed by AT&T which is valued at $233 billion.

Banking entity Citigroup makes the list in the seventh position with a market valuation of 161 billion is the seventh-largest company in the United States. Microsoft, Alphabet, and Chevron closed the category with a valuation of $947 billion, $863 billion and $228 billion respectively.

Top 100 Most Sustainable US Companies

The top 100 sustainable companies were compiled based on the methodology developed by Calvert Research and Management. Calvert first reviewed the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value. The companies were then ranked on how they performed in shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet.

Unfortunately, only two of the largest US firms, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Bank of America made it to the top 100 list of most sustainable companies. The two firms were ranked in the 42nd and 70th positions respectively.

From the report, public research, development, and manufacturing company, Agilent Technologies is the most sustainable company in the United States. Other leading sustainable companies include Texas Instruments, Voya Financial, Tiffany, Best Buy and HP Inc.

Interestingly, during the third annual ranking of businesses with high ESG scores, over half of the companies emerged as leading in stock market performance. In this case, the 100 companies saw their shares return an average of 34.3%, in 2019, beating the S&P 500 index of 31.5%. It emerged that 55 of the 100 companies outperformed the index, which remained almost unbeatable for close to a decade.

For global businesses, sustainability is important for long-term prosperity. Achieving sustainability is key considering that most businesses operate in unstable environments. This puts many companies at risk of collapsing.

To enhance sustainability, most businesses are broadly exploring broader principles of sustainability in their everyday business decisions. These sustainability ideas are meant to maximize business opportunities.