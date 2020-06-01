rtmark
Tiffany earnings preview: Investors snap up stakes ahead of £16bn LVMH sale

Analysts are bullish about Tiffany & Co(TIF) which posts quarterly earnings on Tuesday, ahead of a $16.2bn merger with the world’s largest luxury goods maker LVMH.

The jeweller’s shares gained ground from their 23 March bottom that followed the coronavirus sell-off and have been trading relatively in line with their early-2020 prices as the completion of LVMH’s acquisition seems likely incomplete later this year.

The stock is trading at just over $128 and has only lost 4.5% of its value so far this year, compared to a 6.3 % drop in the S&P 500 over the same period.

Paulson & Co, the hedge fund run by billionaire investor John Paulson, likes the look of Tiffany and has upped its stake in the business. The New York-based investment fund disclosed a 350% increase in its stock position in Tiffany last month, owning 603,800 shares by the end of the first quarter of 2020, valued at around $77m on current prices, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Paulson’s decision to stockpile shares of the US jewellery retailer comes at a time when Tiffany’s is moving forward with an acquisition by luxury brand holding LVMH, headed by French billionaire Bernard Arnault, at a price of $135 per share.

Tiffany’s board of directors approved the acquisition in February, but the completion of the deal has been pushed back to October 2020, after Australia’s foreign investment regulator asked for a postponement.

 

 

 

 

 

Tiffany & Co. shares

All of this has contributed to an increase in hedge fund interest in TIF in recent months. At the end of the first quarter in 2020, a total of 69 of hedge funds were planning to long this stock, a change of 11% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 30 hedge funds with a bullish position in TIF compared to a year ago

