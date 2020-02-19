Three Reasons Why Uber Closed its Los Angeles Office

Uber (NYSE: UBER) has shut down a customer support office in downtown Los Angeles laying off around 80 staff with plans to shift some roles to the Manila customer support office. Its manager acknowledged that the meeting was called on short notice.

“We have decided to close the downtown L.A. office and we will be moving the outreach and innovation work to our Manila COE [Centre of Excellence], where we can continue to support the business as it grows,” Uber manager Ruffin Chevaleau said,

The ride-hailing company has made several changes in its business model since going public last year. It slashed close to its 1,000 corporate workforce that includes employees from self-driving, marketing, and engineering departments. Here are the three reasons why Uber closed its Los Angles office and trimming its workforce.

The goal of Attaining Profitability

Uber is seeking to move towards profitability by the end of fiscal 2020. The cost cuttings and operational efficiencies always play a key role in boosting profitability. It is reducing the workforce to support margins. The company says they are well-positioned to generate positive earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020. Uber reported a loss of $6.81 per share for fiscal 2019.

Strengthening Investors Sentiments

Uber stock price had experienced a massive selloff during the final quarter last year. The selloff is mostly blamed on investors’ concerns related to operational expenses and losses. The share price, however, started rebounding after management indicated to reach profitability by the end of this year.

“We recognize that the era of growth at all costs is over. In a world where investors increasingly demand not just growth, but profitable growth, we are well-positioned to win through continuous innovation, excellent execution, and the unrivaled scale of our global platform, said chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi.

Disciplined Capital Allocation Strategy

The company has been making big changes in the business model. They are closing unprofitable businesses around the world. The recent sale of its India Eats business, exit from South Korea and the sale of food-delivery operations in Vienna demonstrate the change in investment strategy.