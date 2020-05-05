The UK economy faces deepest downturn ‘in living memory’

The UK’s economy looks set to suffer its deepest downturn “in living memory” as firms toil under lockdown restrictions, according to a closely watched survey,

The forecast from IHS Markit/CIPS (INFO), said that country’s gross national product [GDP] could fall at a quarterly rate of 7%, after surveying the UK’s leading economic sector, the services industry.

The survey revealed on Tuesday that 79% of services businesses, including restaurants, hotels, and banks, reported lower sales and slower economic activity as a result of countrywide lockdown measures.

Meanwhile, IHS Purchasing Manager’s Index, a metric that tracks the evolution of corporate purchase orders and volumes, registered a record-low of 13.4 during April, down from 34.5 in March. According to the company, a figure lower than 50 indicates economic contraction.

Prior to the last two months, the survey’s record low stood at 40.1 in November 2008, the period of the credit crisis.

IHS Markit economics director Tim Moore said: “The downturn in the UK economy during the second quarter of 2020 will be far deeper and more widespread than anything seen in living memory”.

He added: “The April survey reading is consistent with the economy falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 7%, but we expect the actual decline in GDP could be even greater, in part because the PMI excludes the vast majority of the self-employed and the retail sector”.

IHS forecasts for economic contraction are at the lower end of the most recent predictions from leading financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Bank of America, and Deutsche Bank, which are anticipating a drop in the country’s second quarter GDP ranging from 12.4% to 19%.

The Office for National Statistics will report first quarter GDP growth on 12 May, with analysts anticipating a figure between 0% and 0.1%, as the effects of quarantine measures and business shutdowns start to weigh in Britain’s economic indicators.

Founded in 2016, IHS Markit is an information provider that emerged from the merger of IHS and Markit Ltd. The firm conducts comprehensive research for key industries including financial services, energy, and automotive, serving more than 50,000 clients in 140 different countries.

