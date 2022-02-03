Major equity indices have gone through a challenging period recently, with an abundance of stocks losing value over the previous few weeks. However, although this may seem like a negative at first, it provides a fantastic opportunity to buy shares at a discount.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the best 5 stocks to buy right now before highlighting where you can buy these stocks today – with no commissions!

The Best 5 Stocks to Buy Right Now

If you’re interested in stock trading, here are the best 5 stocks to buy right now with the highest price potential:

Coca-Cola Company (KO) – Overall Best Stock to Buy Now Royal Dutch Shell Plc (SHEL) – Huge Energy Company with Great Prospects NVIDIA (NVDA) – Innovative Stock to Buy at a Discount Qualcomm (QCOM) – Best Stock to Buy Now with Stellar Financials Ford (F) – Best Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

A Closer Look at the Best 5 Stocks to Buy Now

To ensure you can make an informed investment decision, let’s dig a little deeper into each of these stocks one by one:

1. Coca-Cola Company (KO) – Overall Best Stock to Buy Now

Our pick for the best stock to buy right now is the Coca-Cola Company. As everyone will likely know, Coca-Cola is a multinational beverage company that owns over 500 brands across more than 200 countries. The company has performed exceptionally in a financial sense in recent quarters, with Q3 2021 revenue increasing by 16% from the previous year. Furthermore, Coca-Cola is still expanding in the Asian market, providing scope for even further growth. Finally, with a solid dividend yield of 2.75%, KO could be a great addition to your portfolio for passive income.

2. Royal Dutch Shell Plc (SHEL) – Huge Energy Company with Great Prospects

Royal Dutch Shell (commonly referred to as Shell) is a huge oil & gas company that is consistently one of the largest enterprises in the world as measured by revenue. Most people who invest in stocks will have heard of Shell, as the company’s stock is greatly influenced by the oil price – which is at its highest since October 2014! The higher the price of oil, the more revenue Shell can generate per barrel produced, which is why the Shell price has climbed over 135% since October 2020 – and there’s scope for more gains in the weeks ahead.

3. NVIDIA (NVDA) – Innovative Stock to Buy at a Discount

NVIDIA is an American GPU manufacturer that had a fantastic 2021, with the company’s shares rising over 167% between January and November. Although shares have fallen around 27% since then, this provides investors with the ideal opportunity to buy at a discount. The company has a diverse target audience, as it sells to customers in the gaming, autonomous driving, machine learning, and AI sectors. What’s more, NVIDIA’s chips will likely be crucial to the expansion of the ‘metaverse’, providing another massive opportunity for the company.

4. Qualcomm (QCOM) – Best Stock to Buy Now with Stellar Financials

Qualcomm is a tech company based in San Diego that is primarily involved in the production of semiconductors. The company posted stellar results for fiscal Q4, with revenues and profits both comfortably beating analyst estimates. Most of Qualcomm’s products revolve around wireless technology, so there is a massive opportunity for the company in areas such as electric vehicles and the ‘Internet of Things’. Finally, the company has also just posted record revenue figures for its fiscal Q1 2022, reaching $10.7bn and equating to an EPS of $3.23 – again beating the market’s expectations.

5. Ford (F) – Best Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Today

Rounding off our list of the best stocks to buy right now is Ford. Ford is an automobile manufacturer that has recently transitioned into a focus on electric vehicles (EVs) – and this transition has proved to be highly successful. The demand for the company’s Mustang Mach-E was huge, and Ford now has over 200,000 pre-orders for its upcoming F-150 Lightning pickup truck. Thanks to Ford’s strong brand power and its enormous level of free cash flow, the company is ideally placed to benefit from the shift to EVs – which is excellent news for shareholders.

How to Buy the Best 5 Stocks

Best 5 Stocks to Buy Right Now – Conclusion

In summary, this article has discussed the best 5 stocks to buy right now, highlighting why we believe they have so much potential in the weeks and months ahead.

69.80% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.