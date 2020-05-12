Tesla stock rises on regulator battle over factory restart

Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) stock price lifted in early trading on Tuesday after the world’s largest electric vehicle maker restarted work at its Fremont plant, defying lockdown restrictions imposed by Alameda County. Local media has reported that the Fremont plant is filled with cars on Monday, while Californian county also confirmed that Tesla is open in Fremont beyond basic operations.

The firm’s chief executive Elon Musk (pictured), one of the biggest advocates in the US of reopening business activity, tweeted that Tesla is restarting production against the county rules. “I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla has already filed a lawsuit against Alameda County last week in an effort to invalidate its orders that stopped the firm reopening the plant on Friday.

The electric vehicle maker has also issued a 37-pages long ‘back to work’ plan that highlights how the automaker is seeking to restart production in a safe environment in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a daily briefing on Monday that the issue between Alameda County and Tesla will be resolved in the next few days.

“I have long been a strong advocate and early adopter of the technology, I have not only known that company, but I’ve known its founder for many, many years,” Newsom said.

Tesla’s stock trading rally has been halted by the ongoing problems between Alameda County and Tesla. Musk’s threat of moving the plant to other states also weighed on Tesla stock price as analysts believe relocation could create the manufacturing and logistics problems. The stock is up just under 2% on premarket trading on Tuesday to around $825. The firm’s shares have jumped around 89% this year.

“Moving away from Fremont would take at least 12 to 18 months and could add risk to the manufacturing and logistics process in the meantime,” writes Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

