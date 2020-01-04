Tesla Stock Soars to Record High After Beating Q4 Deliveries Guidance

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price soared to a record high after presenting better than expected operational performance in the fourth quarter. Tesla shares are outperforming competitors and stunning analysts amid a remarkable run in the past six months.

Its share price jumped over $450 mark, representing a rally of more than 100% from a 52-weeks low of $176.

The market analysts are showing confidence in its future fundamentals and production potential. The company has been aggressively working on expanding its production facilities all over the world to capitalize on increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Stronger Than Expected Deliveries Supports Tesla Stock momentum

Tesla reported 112K vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, up almost 23% from the past year period. Its full-year deliveries stood around 367,500 vehicles, slightly exceeding the full-year target of 360K.

The company has presented a production run-rate capability of over 3K units each week at the Shanghai factory. This is a huge success for the company as this factory started production only a few months ago.

“Questions remain about first half 2020 results and gross margin sustainability… Tesla is already lowering prices in China and faces a flood of [electric vehicle] competition in the U.S.,” says CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson. The analyst has provided a price target of $400 with a Hold rating.

The Profitability Could Drive Tesla Shares to New Highs

The company had surprised investors after generating big profits in the third quarter. The market analysts are of the opinion that Tesla shares could see new record levels in the coming months if the company sustains its profitability potential.

Wedbush analyst says, “If the company can keep up the same level of profitability and demand going forward, especially in Europe and China, the stock has the chance to open up a new chapter of growth and multiple expansions.” Overall, market sentiments are positive about the extension of the Tesla stock price bull run in 2020.