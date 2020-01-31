Tesla Stock: Analysts See Further Upside Despite 160% Run

Tesla (NYSE: TSLA) stock ratings increased after record fourth-quarter financial numbers and vehicle deliveries. The market analysts are exhibiting confidence in its future fundamentals and operational performance. The world’s largest electric vehicle company topped fourth-quarter revenue and earnings estimates by $300ml and $0.38 per share.

The company’s move towards profitability along with robust deliveries outlook is adding to analyst’s and investor’s sentiments. Tesla stock price rose 160% in the past six months; the shares are currently trading at a record level.

Analysts See Significant Upside for Tesla Stock

The majority of market analysts have lifted their price targets after fourth-quarter results. Oppenheimer increased its price target to $684 with Buy ratings. “We believe Model Y ramp commencing several quarters ahead of optimistic estimates suggests TSLA’s product cycle time is improving and remains well ahead of competitors. We believe battery chemistry and density improvements are core to the longer than expected range for Model Y and will help drive weight and cost reductions,” the firm said.

Wedbush raised the price target to $900, expecting Tesla to reach the target of 1ml deliveries in the next four years. Canaccord Genuity upgraded the price target to $750 from the previous target of $515.

Robust Fourth Quarter Performance and Rosy Outlook Supports High Price Targets

Tesla generated profits for the second quarter in a row despite its aggressive expansion strategy. The EV maker had also announced that its deliveries are likely to reach 500,000 units by the end of this year.

The company also highlighted the confidence in its cash generation amidst significant investments in factories. CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla is well set to use internal cash for growth activities while staying cash flow positive. The company had generated free cash flows of $1bn in the final quarter of fiscal 2019. Tesla management anticipates starting Model Y deliveries by the end of the first quarter this year.