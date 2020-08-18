Gold ‘hasn’t finished’ its bull run, says Standard Chartered

Analysts remain bullish on gold, as near-negative interest rates continue to buoy prices for the precious metal.

Manpreet Gill (pictured) from Standard Chartered Private Bank’s unit said the recent gold run “hasn’t quite finished yet” in an interview with CNBC’s Futures Outlook on Monday.

The analyst emphasizes that the bank’s bullish sentiment towards the yellow metal “comes back to interest rates”, citing negative real bond yields as the primary driver of gold’s tremendous run this year.

Gold futures and spot prices have recouped the steep losses the precious metal suffered between 7 August to 11 August, when the price dived by roughly 7%, down from its all-time high of $2,068 it reached during the intraday of the commodity trading session of 6 August.

As of this morning, gold has climbed back up the $2,000 mark for the first time since the sell-off, trading at $2,007 at the moment, while posting an intraday high of $2,009 ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell.

Is gold poised to rebound?

Gill said he expects gold prices to “remain supported in the coming months with rising geopolitical tensions and an uneven and slow global economic recovery”, while the analyst doesn’t expect a change in the expansionary monetary policies currently followed by central banks either.

Based on this morning price, gold has already lifted 5% from the closing price of 11 August – the day of the sell-off – while still down 3% from its 2020 peak.

Analysts’ price targets for gold have surged lately, with the VanEck International Investors Gold Fund anticipating a jump to $3,400, while Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have also increased their 12-month target for the yellow metal to $3,000 and $2,300 respectively.

Gold pointing up on intraday activity

Gold’s price action on an intraday basis indicates a progressive recovery from the 11 August lows, with the price of the yellow metal finding support at $1,860.

Traders should keep an eye on the $2,000 and $1,900 psychological levels, both of which have served as support recently, while, in the event of another pullback, that $1,860 should serve as a floor on the price of the precious metal to prevent a sharper downward move.