Standard Chartered boosts profit, warns on 2020 growth targets

Standard Chartered posting robust pre-tax profit growth last year, though shares slide on downbeat earnings expectations for 2020 due to difficult market conditions in China and Hong Kong.

Standard Chartered management blamed coronavirus spread, lower interest rates, and economic headwinds in both key markets for lower profits estimates.

Standard Chartered, one of three lenders authorized to issue currency in Hong Kong, generated a pre-tax profit of $3.17bn in 2019, up close to 46 per cent from the past year. It reported $2.3bn in annual profit for the year compared to $1.05bn in 2018. It also increased the dividend by 29 per cent year over year in 2019.

London-based Standard Chartered said it was unlikely to reach income growth targets of between 5% and 7% for 2020. Shares fell 3.5% in late morning trading.

“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus comes with unpredictable human and economic consequences,” said chief executive Bill Winters. “We remain sensitive to external conditions generally and recognize that these could as easily recover as worsen. We are prepared for moves in either direction.”

Analysts warn that lenders which derive a large part of their earnings from Hong Kong face at least two quarters of worsening asset quality and slowing loan growth as the virus outbreak hits trade and consumer banking.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “Standard Chartered has brought the curtain down on a largely forgettable reporting season for the UK banks, with a similar theme running through of a reasonably strong first-half mitigating a poor ending to the year.”