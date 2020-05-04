Spirit Airlines earnings preview: No sign of friendly skies for travel sector

Spirit Airlines will report first-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday with investors closely watching a carrier that has seen its share price rebound by a third over the last month.

Aviation is among the worst-hit sectors amid the pandemic, with some 90% of global flights cancelled. Many airline bosses say the industry will not recover for two to three years, collapsing demand of new planes.

However, despite the stock of the Florida-based airline gaining ground recently its shares are still down by 63% this year.

The current consensus, from the nine analysts covering Spirit Airlines, is for revenues of $2.7bn in 2020, a 29% fall compared to a year ago.

Earnings are now expected to cross into loss-making territory, with analysts forecasting losses of $1.20 per share in 2020. Previously, there were talks of revenue of $3.2bn and earnings per share of US$0.33 this year. The airline is expected to be loss-making this year, compared with a previous forecasts of a profit.

Spirit rivals include the big three US carriers – American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines – who have all reported substantial losses last month.