Spirit Airlines earnings preview: No sign of friendly skies for travel sector

Spirit Airlines earnings preview: No sign of friendly skies for travel sectorAuthor: Galina MikovaLast Updated: May 4, 2020 Spirit Airlines will report first-quarter 2020 results on Wednesday with investors closely watching a carrier that has seen its share price rebound by a third over the last month.Aviation is among the worst-hit sectors amid the pandemic, with some 90% of global flights cancelled. Many airline bosses say the industry will not recover for two to three years, collapsing demand of new planes.However, despite the stock of the Florida-based airline gaining ground recently its shares are still down by 63% this year.The current consensus, from the nine analysts covering Spirit Airlines, is for revenues of $2.7bn in 2020, a 29% fall compared to a year ago.Earnings are now expected to cross into loss-making territory, with analysts forecasting losses of $1.20 per share in 2020. Previously, there were talks of revenue of $3.2bn and earnings per share of US$0.33 this year. The airline is expected to be loss-making this year, compared with a previous forecasts of a profit.Spirit rivals include the big three US carriers – American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines – who have all reported substantial losses last month.You can invest in corporate debt papers through ETFs that invest in corporate bonds. Check your list of best ETF brokers. You can also check our list of best day trading platforms.Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 FreePlatformFeaturesRatingVisit Site Sign up now and claim a $5 rewardLow minimum investment starting at $5No minimum deposit to open an accountFractional shares are available5/5Visit Site Reviews Reviews https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account Hide Reviews