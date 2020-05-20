rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom

Southwest reports more bookings than cancellations in April: Green shoots or false dawn for US airlines?

Alejandro Arrieche

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: May 20, 2020

southwest airlines luv

US low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported a net rise in bookings over the last few days, which it hopes are green shoots that signal a pick up in air traffic as the economy slowly reopens.

The company said on Tuesday the move — more tickets sold than cancelled — is a reversal from a consistent trend of negative net bookings it faced during March and April, even though its operational results are still far from normal.

Southwest said it expects its revenue to drop to between 85% to 90% in May compared to a year ago. The airline predicts it will sell only 25% to 30% of seats on its greatly reduced schedule of flights this month.
This is an improvement from its earlier forecast of a 90% to 95% drop in revenue, when Southwest expected to sell just 5% to 10% of its flights. And the carrier expects June revenue to be down 80% to 85%, selling about 30% to 45% of seats. It cautioned that the environment remains uncertain.
Southwest, the nation’s fourth-largest airline behind American, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, said its final numbers for April show a revenue drop of 90% to 95%, and that it sold only 8% of its seats.

Southwest shares benefitted from yesterday’s market rally, gaining from the overall positive sentiment infused by a potential coronavirus vaccine from US biotech firm Moderna (MDRN).

The stock gained 13.5% during yesterday’s session, closing the day at $27.09, while sliding 0.5% during this morning early trading.

southwest airlines luv stock chart

US airlines have been struggling to survive the economic fallout of the outbreak, as travel halts have resulted in a 90% plunge in ticket sales.

The US government offered commercial airlines around $50bn in loans to help them through the crisis, though much of this aid is tied to not sacking staff for several months.

A March report from Bank of America said Southwest Airlines was the best-positioned US carrier to weather the fallout, due to the company’s “conservative balance sheet and low earnings volatility”.

You can browse through this list of the best stock brokers to buy shares in Southwest Airlines or you can also trade CFDs on its stock to profit from future price movements.

Open a Stocks Account and Get $5 Free

  • Platform
  • Features
  • Rating
  • Visit Site
  • Sign up now and claim a $5 reward
  • Low minimum investment starting at $5
  • No minimum deposit to open an account
  • Fractional shares are available
5/5

Visit Site
Reviews

    Reviews

    https://learnbonds.com/visit/StashCreate your account
    Hide Reviews
    All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

    Article Info

    Author: Alejandro Arrieche

    Last Updated: May 20, 2020

    Alejandro Arrieche

    Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

    HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com