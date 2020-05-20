Southwest reports more bookings than cancellations in April: Green shoots or false dawn for US airlines?

US low-cost carrier Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported a net rise in bookings over the last few days, which it hopes are green shoots that signal a pick up in air traffic as the economy slowly reopens.

The company said on Tuesday the move — more tickets sold than cancelled — is a reversal from a consistent trend of negative net bookings it faced during March and April, even though its operational results are still far from normal.

Southwest said it expects its revenue to drop to between 85% to 90% in May compared to a year ago. The airline predicts it will sell only 25% to 30% of seats on its greatly reduced schedule of flights this month.

This is an improvement from its earlier forecast of a 90% to 95% drop in revenue, when Southwest expected to sell just 5% to 10% of its flights. And the carrier expects June revenue to be down 80% to 85%, selling about 30% to 45% of seats. It cautioned that the environment remains uncertain.

Southwest, the nation’s fourth-largest airline behind American, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, said its final numbers for April show a revenue drop of 90% to 95%, and that it sold only 8% of its seats.

Southwest shares benefitted from yesterday’s market rally, gaining from the overall positive sentiment infused by a potential coronavirus vaccine from US biotech firm Moderna (MDRN).

The stock gained 13.5% during yesterday’s session, closing the day at $27.09, while sliding 0.5% during this morning early trading.

US airlines have been struggling to survive the economic fallout of the outbreak, as travel halts have resulted in a 90% plunge in ticket sales.

The US government offered commercial airlines around $50bn in loans to help them through the crisis, though much of this aid is tied to not sacking staff for several months.

A March report from Bank of America said Southwest Airlines was the best-positioned US carrier to weather the fallout, due to the company’s “conservative balance sheet and low earnings volatility”.

You can browse through this list of the best stock brokers to buy shares in Southwest Airlines or you can also trade CFDs on its stock to profit from future price movements.