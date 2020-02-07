Snap stock rebounds as it attracts more users

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock price bounced back after plunging 10 per cent following fourth-quarter results. Although the company slightly topped earnings expectations, its revenue fell short on estimates. The company generated robust user growth during the final quarter and fiscal 2020 when compared to the past year.

Snap stock is currently trading around $17, down slightly from the highest level of $19 that it had hit a few days ago. SNAP share price soared 90 per cent in the past twelve months. Fortunately, the market pundits are seeing the further upside for SNAP share price in the coming days. This is evident from higher price target and positive commentary related to future fundamentals.

Fourth Quarter Numbers are Attractive Despite Revenue Miss

The company missed fourth-quarter revenue by only $0.98ml. However, its revenue enlarged 43 per cent from the past year period. The company’s user grew 17% to 218ml from the past year period. The user growth is driven by North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. Its Discover platform experienced a 35 per cent boost in daily time spent. Almost 50 of its shows reached 10M viewers in the quarter.

“In 2019 we saw momentum across the board. We grew our community by 31 million daily active users, accelerated our revenue growth, and progressed towards profitability by improving full-year Adjusted EBITDA by 65 per cent year-over-year,” said Evan Spiegel, CEO.

The operating cash flow improved $59ml from the past year while free cash flow jumped $73ml. The company claims that they are investing aggressively in growth opportunities to expand user growth.

Analysts See More Upside for Snap Stock

The market pundits are bullish over the future fundamentals. For instance, BofA lifted the stock price target to $22, citing big growth opportunities ahead. Its analyst Justin Post said, “The opening to accelerate international user penetration to drive DAU growth upside.” UBS has provided a $24 price target for Snap stock.