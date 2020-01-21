ServiceNow Stock: Hold for More Gains

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock price gained 70% value in the past twelve months due to investor’s confidence in revenue growth prospects. Fortunately, market analysts and investors are expecting more gains from NOW share price throughout fiscal 2020. Bulls claim market fundamentals are indicating robust growth for the entire software industry.

ServiceNow stock price has crossed the physiological $300 mark at the beginning of this year. Higher price targets from analysts are adding to the upside momentum. In addition, the majority of investors are anticipating significant pre and post earnings upside for Now share price. The investors believe ServiceNow will easily top consensus estimates.

Analysts are Optimistic about ServiceNow Stock Bull Run

Bernstein increased ServiceNow target to $369 with an Outperform rating. The firm is suggesting investors buy NOW shares ahead of the earnings report.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo provided a bullish outlook for the entire industry. The firm is expecting the entire software industry to outperform this year on the back of improving demand and the potential uplift in the global economy.

Its analyst Philip Winslow forecasts software spending growth in the range of 10.2% CAGR in the following two years. This represents 2.5x faster growth than the rest of IT.

Moreover, Cowen predicts stronger than expected growth in Q4. The firm said, “The initial checks for ServiceNow’s (NYSE: NOW) Q4 are looking bullish, but H1 2020 has the potential for disruption from personnel changes.”

Financial Numbers Could Play a Big Role

The software application company is planning to report fourth-quarter earnings at the end of this month. The market analysts are expecting the company to report $939.96M in revenue and $0.87 in earnings per share. The company is looking to generate a year over year revenue growth in the range of 30%. It had generated 33% Y/Y growth in Q3 revenues.

John Donahoe, ServiceNow president, and CEO said, “We are pleased that companies are turning to ServiceNow to be their strategic partner for digital transformation when they want to unlock productivity and create leverage with their technology investments.”