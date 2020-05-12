Saudi Aramco profit plunges 25% as oil collapse bites, producer keeps dividend

Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, reported that its first-quarter profit of $16.64bn slid 25% year over year and missed analysts’ profit expectations of $17.8bn amid the sharp drop in oil prices during the first quarter caused by coronavirus crisis.

The Saudi Arabian oil giant has kept its oil output close to 9.7 million barrels per day in the March quarter.

State-controlled Aramco, which sold 1.5% of itself on public markets last year, said it has an unparalleled position due to a strong balance sheet and low-cost structure to survive in a low pricing environment.

However, like other oil majors, lower oil trading prices has hammered its cash generation.

The Dhahran-based firm said its first-quarter free cash flows dropped to $15bn from $17bn in the year-ago period, with expectations that second-quarter free cash flows will decline sharply as Brent oil price traded below $20 range in April and surged slightly to $30 a barrel this week.

The average realized oil price stood around $52 a barrel for Aramco in the first quarter.

However, its dividend payments are likely to exceed its free cash flow generation potential, leaving the company in a position to support future dividends from cash in hand, debt or asset sales. The company has paid $13bn in dividends during the first quarter and plans to pay $18bn in the second quarter.

The dividend payout ratio based on earnings will top 100% in the second quarter, meaning that the company will pay more in dividends than its overall profits. Generally, companies keep their dividend payout ratio below 50% of net income.

The dividend payments are not at risk despite higher dividend payments than internal cash generation because Saudi Armco has a strong balance sheet. Its cash & cash equivalents stood at $62bn at the end of the first quarter.

“We retain significant flexibility to adjust expenditures and have considerable experience in managing the business through times of adversity. This resilience will enable us to continue delivering on our commitments to our shareholders,” the company said in a press release.

In March, the company said it had been issued a government directive to expand production to record levels and boost capacity to 13 million barrels a day, from 12 million barrels a day, as Saudi Arabia engaged in a price war with Russia. A little less that two months later, it was asked to cut production to 7.5 million barrels a day from June — the lowest in 18 years.

