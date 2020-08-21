Salesforce earnings preview: Lockdown winner

Salesforce, customer relationship management company, is expected to report a jump in earnings on Tuesday, as firms and consumers continue to rely on IT to get them through the pandemic.

Analysts expect the San Francisco-based company’s second-quarter revenues to rise 22.6% year over year to $4.9bn while its earnings per share is expected to rise 1.5% over the period to $0.67. Salesforce’s revenues rose 30.2% in the previous quarter while its earnings per share fell 24.7%.

Company guidance

At its fiscal first-quarter earnings call in May, Salesforce, led by chief executive Marc Benioff (pictured), said it expects second-quarter revenues to range between $4.89bn-$4.90bn. It also said that revenues for the fiscal year 2021 are expected to come in at $20bn.

“There are two important assumptions reflected within the guidance that stem from our assumptions that the IT spending growth normalizes next year, which we believe to be appropriately conservative and consistent with our learnings as we successfully navigated through the great financial crisis,” Mark Hawkins, Salesforce’s chief financial officer said during the first-quarter earnings call.

Jefferies expects Salesforce stock to rise

On Wednesday, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised Salesforce’s target price from $220 to $235 while maintaining its buy rating. The target price implies an upside of 12% over Thursday’s closing prices.

Thill said that a set up for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings looks positive amid an improvement in pipeline. He also finds Salesforce shares attractively valued.

Salesforce shares currently trade at a next 12-month (NTM) price to earnings multiple of 69.3 times. While valuation multiples for some of the US tech companies have soared to multi-year highs, Salesforce’s valuation multiples are in line with what we’ve seen over the last three years. The company’s NTM price to earnings multiple peaked at 153 times in 2014.

Salesforce share is up 28.8% so far in 2020 outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

