rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

Salesforce earnings preview: Lockdown winner

Mohit Oberoi

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: August 21, 2020

Salesforce led by chief executive Marc Benioff

Salesforce, customer relationship management company, is expected to report a jump in earnings on Tuesday, as firms and consumers continue to rely on IT to get them through the pandemic.

Analysts expect the San Francisco-based company’s second-quarter revenues to rise 22.6% year over year to $4.9bn while its earnings per share is expected to rise 1.5% over the period to $0.67. Salesforce’s revenues rose 30.2% in the previous quarter while its earnings per share fell 24.7%.

Company guidance

At its fiscal first-quarter earnings call in May, Salesforce, led by chief executive Marc Benioff (pictured), said it expects second-quarter revenues to range between $4.89bn-$4.90bn. It also said that revenues for the fiscal year 2021 are expected to come in at $20bn.

“There are two important assumptions reflected within the guidance that stem from our assumptions that the IT spending growth normalizes next year, which we believe to be appropriately conservative and consistent with our learnings as we successfully navigated through the great financial crisis,” Mark Hawkins, Salesforce’s chief financial officer said during the first-quarter earnings call.

Jefferies expects Salesforce stock to rise

On Wednesday, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised Salesforce’s target price from $220 to $235 while maintaining its buy rating. The target price implies an upside of 12% over Thursday’s closing prices.

Thill said that a set up for the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings looks positive amid an improvement in pipeline. He also finds Salesforce shares attractively valued.

Salesforce shares currently trade at a next 12-month (NTM) price to earnings multiple of 69.3 times. While valuation multiples for some of the US tech companies have soared to multi-year highs, Salesforce’s valuation multiples are in line with what we’ve seen over the last three years. The company’s NTM price to earnings multiple peaked at 153 times in 2014.

Salesforce share is up 28.8% so far in 2020 outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

You can buy stocks through any of the best online stockbrokers. Alternatively, if you wish to trade derivatives, we also have reviewed a list of derivative brokers you can consider.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

75% of investors lose money when trading CFDs.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

80.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Mohit Oberoi

Last Updated: 21 August 2020

Mohit Oberoi

Mohit Oberoi is a freelance finance writer based in India. he has completed his MBA with finance as majors and also holds a CFA charter. He has over 13 years of experience in financial markets. He has been writing extensively on global markets for the last six years and has written over 6,500 articles. He mainly covers metals, electric vehicles, asset managers, and other macroeconomic news. He also loves writing on personal finance and topics related to valuation.