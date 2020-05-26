Ralph Lauren earnings preview: Pandemic takes a bite out of high-end fashion

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) is expected to post lower revenues on Wednesday, before the opening bell, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on high-end fashion.

Similar to other high-street retailers, Ralph Lauren’s fourth-quarter and full-year results are likely to reflect significant impacts of temporary store closures in North America with earlier shutdowns in China and Europe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter is expected to show a loss per share of 5 cents, for growth of 104.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure, according to Zacks Consensus Estimate. This marks a decline over the past 30 days from earnings of 13 cents anticipated previously. Revenues are expected to be $1.32bn , down 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

In mid-February, Ralph Lauren temporarily closed almost two-thirds of its stores in Mainland China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It estimated that the situation in China, Japan and Korea will reduce its Asia operation’s fourth-quarter net sales by $55 to $70m and operating income by $35 to$45m.

However, Ralph Lauren has a well-diversified business, with the company deriving more than 50% of its revenues from outside the North American region. It only has around 226 of its outlets, around 20%, based in the US.

The fashion brand is in a healthy position to ride out a downturn, with its latest balance sheet holding $1.9bn in cash, with debts of $600m.

In the last reported quarter in early February, the premium designer of luxury goods delivered a positive earnings result of 16.7%.

If you want to buy stock expected to beat earnings expectations or short stocks before they’re reported, you can use one of the best investment apps we have reviewed for your convenience.