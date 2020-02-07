LearnBonds.com

Qualcomm Rises as Earnings Top Market Estimates

Avatar

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 7, 2020

qualcomm stock

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock price gained momentum on the back of revenue and earnings beat for the first quarter. QCOM share price rally is also supported by a strong outlook for the second quarter and fiscal 2020. Its first-quarter revenue of $5.08bn topped the consensus estimate by $250ml. The semiconductor company claims that they have started realizing the benefits of improving demand along with its exposure towards 5G.

Qualcomm’s stock price grew more than 70% in the last twelve months. QCOM share price is currently trading slightly below from the highest level of $95 a share. The majority of market pundits are expecting QCOM shares to cross the $100 mark in the coming days.

QCOM QUALCOMM Incorporated daily Stock Chart

Qualcomm First Quarter Results Indicate Strengthening Demand

Qualcomm’s first-quarter revenue of $7.08bn increased by 5.4% from the previous year period. Its QCT segments reported a 3 per cent decline compared to the past year period while the QTL segment rose 38%.

The company attributed its first-quarter outperformance to strength in QCT across 5G, RF front-end, and adjacent platforms. Its QCT segment revenue stood around $3.6bn in the first quarter; the EBITDA margin came in at 13% – which is slightly above the high end of its guidance range.

As you can see from our strong results, our business reached a key inflection point exiting fiscal Q1, demonstrating the positive financial impact of our 5G strategy to grow our addressable dollar content per device with higher-performing core chipsets and new RF front-end content, ” said Steve Mollenkopf, the Chief Executive Officer.

Outlook and Cash Returns Are Supporting Qualcomm Stock

Qualcomm is among the most favorite stocks of dividend investors. This is because of its strong dividend yield. The company currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, yielding around 2.77 per cent. It has increased dividends in the past 16 successive years. QCOM returned almost $1.5bn to stockholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The company expects to generate revenue of $5.7bn for the second quarter and earnings per share is likely to hit $0.95 per share.

All trading carries risk. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: siraj sarwar

Date: February 7, 2020

Avatar

Based in Saudi Arabia, Siraj has a strong understanding of and passion for accounting and finance. He has worked for international clients for many years on several projects related to the stock market, equity research and other business, accounting and finance related projects. Siraj is a published financial analyst on the world's leading websites including SeekingAlpha, TheStreet, MSN, and others.

HTML Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com