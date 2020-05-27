Pound faces turbulent June as Bank of England mulls negative interest rates

The mounting economic uncertainty post-Brexit and amid the coronavirus pandemic saw the pound heading for this year’s fourth monthly slide. Sterling traders are wary of a lengthening list of risks pointing to more turbulence in June as the possibility of negative interest rates in the UK rises.

“Much uncertainty hangs in the balance around Brexit and the end of June,” Neil Jones, head of foreign-exchange sales to financial institutions at Mizuho Bank told Bloomberg. “Uncertainty generally pushes volatility higher.”

This suggests that volatility possibly will scale new highs unseen since the 2016 Brexit referendum. Sterling has slid almost 3% versus the dollar this month to around $1.2240 on Tuesday, falling in May for the 11th year in a row.

As pound traders await the end of 2020 when the 11-month Brexit transition period ends, a new trade deal between the UK and EU will have a direct impact on Sterling volatility. It all depends on whether both parties move to extend the transition or decide to part ways without a wide-ranging agreement.

The current political and economic climate in the UK could also fuel fluctuations in sterling and affect pound traders. Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s most senior adviser, is under attack over claims he breached lockdown rules. Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s upcoming meeting on 18 June is making waves across markets with the prospect of sub-zero UK interest rates by year-end after recent comments by Monetary Policy Committee members suggested the central bank isn’t ruling out the possibility. That prospect sent two-year UK bond yields to a record low, below 0%, last week.

In the event of the UK becoming the next major nation with negative interest rates, the pound could also face pressure from the options front, where risk reversals suggest that sterling traders have stayed less bearish compared with the spot market.

According to Bloomberg Economics, negative rates are not expected to have a major effect on the British economy as the Bank of England is more likely to continue with asset purchases, complementing government fiscal stimulus. However, the political pressure on the government over its handling of the pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown will remain.

In fact, it is almost inevitable that we will see further volatility and downside pressure on the pound into June,” according to Jane Foley, a senior foreign currency strategist at Rabobank International.