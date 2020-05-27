Thousands of UK firms teeter on six-month cash lifeline due to pandemic, says ONS survey

Almost half of UK firms could run out of money within six months, according to data from the Opinions and Lifestyle survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Despite the lifeline provided by the government’s furlough scheme, 44% of firms that responded said their reserves would last for less than six months.

Almost a quarter of businesses (24%) said they were not sure how long their cash reserves would last and 4% said they had no spare cash at all. About 27% said they had cash that would last beyond six months. This comes after more than three-quarters of British applied for the government’s emergency job retention scheme to help them through the coronavirus lockdown.

The ONS said 76% of firms had signed up for the Treasury’s wage subsidy scheme – up from 66% two weeks ago. Of those firms still trading, 72% said they were taking advantage of wage subsidies, rising to 91% for those that were closed.