rtmark
LearnBonds.com
Learnbonds United Kingdom UK CA AU NZ ZA IN MY PH NG TH VN

Online Broker FBS Introduces Brand New IB Features

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: November 5, 2021

The international online brokerage firm FBS has introduced new features for its Introducing Broker (IB) program that will allow its partners to enhance their promotional strengths.

The IB Partner Program is part of FBS’s marketing initiatives and it rewards affiliates with the highest commissions per traded lot in the market – currently standing at $80 for one traded lot.

The following is a summary of the features that have been added to the IB Program:

  • Partners can use the FBS Trader and FBS Trading Broker apps to advertise the company. This improves segmentation and ad quality as clients prefer to interact with brokerage apps on their mobile phones.
  • FBS is now providing detailed  statistics on the performance of its partner’s campaigns by allowing them to track their commissions, number of clients who have signed up, referral links available, and other useful information found in the Partner area.
  • New advertisement materials have been released in the Partner’s area to maximize conversions.
  • The FBS Personal Area has been redesigned to facilitate the company’s interactions with its valued partners.

FBS’s Marketing Efforts are Keeping Up With Top Trends

As a top-notch online broker, FBS’s goal is to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to offering the most advanced brokerage services. For the purpose of further strengthening its customer base, FBS is now offering a Quick Start Bonus of $100 that should enhance its value proposition for prospective customers.

The idea behind this initiative is to encourage traders to test the firm’s proprietary platform or MT4 / MT5 interfaces, which are available for multiple operating systems including Android and iOS for the FBS Trader Mobile app.

Additionally, this broker has designed a 7-step guide that seeks to help new traders in overcoming the typical hurdles that beginners face when participating in the financial markets for the first time.

This 7-step guide includes a thorough study of key trading tools, a tutorial on how to place an order within the FBS platform, and strategies to manage risks.

This $100 reward is distributed following certain conditions. A $5 reward is granted for every lot closed and a $2.5 reward is extended for every hedged lot.

Additionally, FBS recently introduced a crypto trading account that seeks to provide users with access to this growing ecosystem. Nearly 100 different tokens can be traded using the FBS trading platform including top-ranked crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum and alt-coins like IOTA, NEO, and TRON. Moreover, this account also supports crypto crosses, fiat crosses, and even commodity crosses like the popular Bitcoin/Gold (BTC/XAU) cross.

The minimum deposit required to open a crypto trading account is $1 and trading commissions are 0.05% of the value of the trade to open and close. This broker also offers 1:5 leverage ratios for crypto traders and a maximum of 200 open positions and pending orders. The FBS crypto trading account is only available with MetaTrader 5.

The best news about this crypto trading account is that this market is open 24/7. This makes it a perfect fit for traders who prefer to adopt a flexible schedule for performing their activities.

About FBS Markets

FBS is a Belize-based international broker that offers trading services for a wide range of financial instruments going from stocks to cryptocurrencies. More than 17 million traders from over 150 countries have signed up with this broker and over 410,000 partners have chosen FBS as their favorite forex trading service.

These are some of the most prominent accomplishments and characteristics that make FBS stand out from other online brokerage firms:

  • 80% of FBS clients stay with them forever.
  • The company estimates that a profit withdrawal request is processed every 20 seconds on behalf of a client.
  • 48% of FBS’s clients consider the profits they make with this provider as their main source of income.
  • Around 7,000 new FBS accounts are opened every day.

Trusted & Regulated Stock & CFD Brokers

eToro

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Fees on Stocks
  • 5000+ Stocks, ETFs and other Markets
  • Accepts Paypal Deposits

Min Deposit

$200

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission on real stocks

Rating

64 traders signed up today

Visit Now

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares5000+
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Futures
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • DAX Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire Transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypall
  • Skrill
  • Neteller
Plus500

Rating

What we like

  • 0% Commission
  • Trade Stocks Via CFDs
  • Authorized & regulated by the FCA

Min Deposit

$100

Charge per Trade

Zero Commission

Rating

Visit Now

76.4% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

Available Assets

  • Total Number of Stocks & Shares+2000
  • US Stocks
  • German Stocks
  • UK Stocks
  • European
  • ETF Stocks
  • IPO
  • Funds
  • Bonds
  • Options
  • Future
  • CFDs
  • Crypto

Charge per Trade

  • FTSE 100 Zero Commission
  • NASDAQ Zero Commission
  • Dax Zero Commission
  • Facebook Zero Commission
  • Alphabet Zero Commission
  • Tesla Zero Commission
  • Apple Zero Commission
  • Microsoft Zero Commission

Deposit Method

  • Wire transfer
  • Credit Cards
  • Bank Account
  • Paypal
  • Skrill
Users should remember that all trading carries risks and users should only invest in regulated firms. Views expressed are those of the writers only. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The opinions expressed in this Site do not constitute investment advice and independent financial advice should be sought where appropriate. This website is free for you to use but we may receive commission from the companies we feature on this site.

Article Info

Author: Alejandro Arrieche

Last Updated: 05 November 2021

Alejandro is a financial writer with 7 years of experience in financial management and financial analysis. He writes technical content about economics, finance, investments, and real estate and have also assisted financial businesses in building their digital marketing strategy. His favorite topics are value investing and financial analysis.

en English
da Danishnl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanit Italianno Norwegianpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish