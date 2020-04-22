Oil prices plunge for a second day, Brent crude under pressure this time

Brent crude tumbled to its lowest price in almost 21 years, a day after US futures fell as far as negative $40 a barrel for the first time ever this week.

In London Brent oil trading avoided hitting the negative territory, but the global benchmark fell to a low not seen since 1999 on Tuesday and trades below $20 range on Wednesday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices are now seeing a recovery after May delivery futures expired on Tuesday and the June contract became the front month.

However, oil prices are still down 50% from last Friday as the Coronavirus epidemic has slashed a third of global oil demand with expectations for a slower recovery in the second half of the year. WTI faces pressures of where to store when there is such oversupply.

“It highlights that yesterday was not a one-day blip, but a problem that is going to need to be dealt with and priced in until US oil supply drops enough to eat into the supply glut, or demand recovers sufficiently to do the same,” Robert Carnell, Asia Pacific regional head of research said in a note.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) held an emergency teleconference on Tuesday to discuss the “dramatic” situation on oil markets. The group has agreed on cutting global oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day earlier this month.

Saudi Arabia and its Opec allies reiterated their stance of taking more measures to ensure market stability in a teleconference on Tuesday.

International Energy Agency also reacted to the worsening situation. “We continue to see extraordinary turmoil in oil markets in this Black April for the industry,” Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said on Twitter. “The Opec+ supply cut is a solid start but insufficient to rebalance the market immediately due to the scale of the drop in demand.”

Oil majors that include Exxon (NYSE: XOM), BP (NYSE: BP) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are struggling with lower oil prices; oil majors are seeking loans and plan big cash outflow cuts to survive in low pricing environment.

