Oil jumps by almost half on Trump Tweet over price war deal

Oil jumped almost 50% in its biggest-ever one-day rally after US President Donald Trump raised hopes of a cut in supply between Saudi Arabia and Russia to stem a collapse in prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump had a discussion last week with Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as Saudi Arabia called for an emergency meeting of oil producers. The Russian energy minister also said his country may re-enter talks.

The US President Trump tweeted on Thursday that he hoped that Russia and Saudi Arabia would work together. He tweeted: “I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!” he said. “Could be as high as 15 Million Barrels. Good (GREAT) news for everyone!”

Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose as high as $36.29 a barrel after President Trump’s tweet, a record intraday rise in percentage terms amounting to nearly 47 per cent. It settled $5.20 higher, a 21 per cent gain, at $29.94 a barrel. Both WTI and Brent recorded record highs in terms of percentage on Thursday.

The oil price has been under pressure after a deal to cut production – in response to the drop in demand from coronavirus shutdowns – collapsed last month.

Since then, the price of crude has plummeted to lows not seen for almost two decades as Russia and Saudi Arabia slashed prices and boosted production in a fight for market share.

A cut of 10 million barrels per day would amount to around 10% of global production.

However, just a few hours after the President’s Tweet, traders wondered if this coalition could really come together so suddenly. Or whether cuts of 10 million barrels a day would be enough to drain the glut of unwanted crude bearing down on world markets. Cuts two to three times larger are needed, say analysts.

Oil prices declined sharply overnight. WTI oil futures fell 1.1% to $24.3 a barrel, while Brent oil futures fell 4.1% to $31.16 a barrel on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, China is taking advantage of low oil prices to build a strategic oil stockpile, with forecasted purchases of up to 100 million oil barrels for the rest of the year, according to Bloomberg News.