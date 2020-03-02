Nokia replaces chief as it battles to revamp 5G strategy

Nokia said it will replace its chief executive as the Finnish telecoms firm battles to get to grips with its investment in 5G and forge ahead of rivals.

The firm said it will appoint Pekka Lundmark (pictured, foreground), replacing president and chief executive Rajeev Suri, who been in the role for six years, and is a 25-year veteran of the business.

Lundmark, who currently leads Finnish energy company Fortum, will start in his new role on 1 September.

Espoo-based Nokia said during his five years as head of Fortum Lundmark “consistently delivered robust total shareholder returns, successfully renewed the company’s strategy, and positioned it to be a strong player in the transforming global energy sector”.

Nokia’s 5G battle with Huawei and Ericsson

The telecoms company issued a surprise profit warning in October when it was forced to admit to delays in its 5G development. The announcement knocked a third off its market value and hit investor confidence. The firm is traded in Helsinki, the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext in Paris.

Nokia faces intense 5G competition from Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei in the race to deliver these telecoms networks to operators around the world.

Huawei has suffered from moves from US, Canadian and Australian government’s to blacklist the company on security grounds over the last 18 months, but Nokia has struggled to capitalise on those restrictions.

Nokia board chairman Risto Siilasmaa said that the incoming chief executive “has a record of leadership and shareholder value creation at large business-to-business companies; deep experience in telecommunications networks, industrial digitization, and key markets such as the United States and China; and a focus on strategic clarity, operational excellence and strong financial performance”.

Lundmark, in a message to Nokia’s staff, added: “Together we can create shareholder value by delivering on Nokia’s mission to create the technology to connect the world. I am confident that the company is well-positioned for the 5G era and it is my goal to ensure that we meet our commitments to our customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders. ”

The group’s shares lifted 3% in morning trade at the news, but this takes the firm’s slump over the past 12 months to 33%.