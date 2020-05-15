New York Stock Exchange reopens trading floor after virus

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will partially reopen its equities trading floor after Memorial Day after closing it in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE, confirmed the normally busy floor will reopen to some brokers the day after the Memorial Day holiday, on Tuesday 26 May.

The brokers that are allowed to return will have to wear protective masks and follow social-distancing requirements as well as avoid public transportation in order to limit their potential exposure to the virus. Visiting brokers and others who visit the trading floor will have to undergo screening to check their temperature before entering the building. Those who don’t pass will not be allowed to enter the building until they test negative for COVID-19 or self-quarantine in accordance with federal guidelines, Cunningham said.

Employees of companies that normally oversee the action on the NYSE trading floor will mostly continue to work remotely. The NYSE shifted to all-electronic trading in March as a precautionary step after two people tested positive for COVID-19.

“We opted to close our floor temporarily in the early days of the pandemic to help slow the spread of disease,” Cunningham wrote. “Two months later, we’ve learned a lot and are in a position to reopen the floor with vital new safety measures, as we begin working together to restart the US economy.”

The NYSE remains prepared to introduce more stringent measures should a surge in the cases of COVID-19 is registered.

“Until there’s a vaccine for the virus, it’s likely that increased activity will bring new cases,” Cunnigham said. “Infections may occur as people return back to work. Our approach is designed to identify possible cases quickly, which will protect against a broader spread and allow our floor to continue operating.”

Cunningham added that none of the traders or NYSE employees will be required to come into work.

Several thousand brokers and others used to work on the trading floor of the NYSE as recently as the 1990s. But in the years since, the rise of electronic trading grew to dominate the action on Wall Street. Prior to the outbreak of coronavirus that saw a nationwide lockdown ensue, there were about 500 floor traders at the NYSE.

